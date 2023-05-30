Is NZ ready to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup?

Getty Images

The team which helped bring the FIFA Women's World Cup to New Zealand will be a catalyst for growing the women's game in the country.

The World Cup is set to be the biggest event New Zealand has ever hosted, and fans are being urged not to miss out.

Co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, the tournament is expected to bring in $200 million to the economy with an international audience of 1.5 billion people.

The first whistle blows when the Football Ferns take on Norway at Eden Park on 20 July.

Defending champions USA are also playing three pool games in New Zealand, bringing with them 20,000 of the 30,000 overseas fans expected.

FIFA Women's World Cup at NZ Football chief operating officer Paula Hansen said so far 930,000 tickets had been sold across both countries, with 230,000 of those sold in New Zealand.

There are still about 550,000 tickets to sell, but organisers warn not to leave it too late.

"Traditionally, New Zealanders tend to decide late in the piece but we're encouraging people to buy early, stadiums will sell out. Some of the big games have had an incredibly high number of sales already. Our communities will miss out if they leave it too late," Hansen told Nine to Noon.

Chief operating officer on behalf of FIFA, Jane Patterson, concurred.

"Don't miss it because it's going to be an unbelievable sporting spectacle. You don't have to be a football fan to get out and enjoy what this is going to bring because it's more than just it's more than just the match. It's something on another scale."

Patterson has been busy ensuring stadiums and facilities meet FIFA's lofty standards ahead of the tournament.

"We are renowned hosts of a of major events. We have a long history in doing this. We've had three, years to plan for this. So that's a that's a long time to ensure that we are ready to deliver all aspects of the tournament."

Patterson said they have hit all the major milestones.

"We've launched mascots, we've recruited our volunteers. We've launched a school programme, the trophy tour is making its way around the world and about to arrive in New Zealand. Our stadiums are ready. Our pitches are ready. Our training sites have undergone a huge amount of infrastructure change with permanent lights, upgrades to facilities, gender neutral bathrooms."

Her focus now shifts to ensuring New Zealanders maximise this opportunity.

"This is a chance for New Zealanders to get out and see the best in the world from all over the world do what they do in their own backyard and it's such a size and scale that like New Zealand hasn't hosted before."

Tickets will be priced from $10 and $20 for children and adults.

"We've done that so it's accessible for anybody to be able to get into a stadium."

Taxpayers have contributed $55 million towards the tournament. This has helped build four new fields with floodlights, adding 40 hours more sportsfield time in Auckland.

Patterson said she has engaged in weekly collaborations with every stakeholder from the police, the emergency services, to the transport systems.

"This is an opportunity to showcase our manaakitanga to the world, but we will only be as good as everybody doing this together."

Hansen said the legacy of this event would continue long after the final whistle.

"It's hoped young women and girls will take up the sport. Our legacy plan was launched about 18 months ago to be ready for the significant influx we're expecting."

Hansen said Football New Zealand has been focused on girls and woman in the wider communities for some time.

"This is why we bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup, to really amplify and provide opportunities in terms of our coaching or refereeing. Years ahead we will look back and see the significant change, especially for girls and woman."