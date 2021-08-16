Monday, 16 August 2021

Olympians welcomed home at Christchurch Airport after MIQ

    Rower Hamish Bond at an event to welcome back athletes at Christchurch Airport this morning. Photo: George Heard
    Returning Kiwi Olympians have finally had their moment in the sun.

    Large crowds gathered at Christchurch Airport on Monday to celebrate as the athletes were finally released after two weeks in MIQ.

    Rower Hamish Bond, bronze medal-winning trampolinist Dylan Schmidt, swimmer Erika Fairweather and members of the women's Rugby Sevens team were some of the key athletes at the event.

    Some of the New Zealand Olympic team were welcomed back at Christchurch Airport this morning. Photo: George Heard
    Speeches were made by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and NZOC President Mike Stanley.

    Harewood Primary School pupils were invited to attend and help welcome the team.

    Isla, 10, and Grace, 9, were there with their autograph sheets full to the brim.

    Isla said she's been inspired by the top athletes to try out more sports.

    Athletes Tom Mackintosh and Sam Bosworth. Photo: George Heard
    She says she wants to try more horse riding.

    Grace said she on the other hand is excited to take up a different sport altogether and try her hand at rowing.

    It was the first of three events planned in Christchurch to welcome the athletes out of MIQ.

    Another will take place on Sunday and a third next Tuesday.

    It comes after reports of excessive drinking, and used face masks being thrown at the flight crew by athletes on their flight back home.

    The first charter flight from Japan touched down in Christchurch on August 2 but the journey was described as a "party bus" with a witness describing drunken antics and calling athletes' behaviour "appalling".

    "They drank excessively and were out of control the entire journey," a witness told Stuff.

     

     

     

     

