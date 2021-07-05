The only way is up

Viewers of the Olympic Games will soon see bouldering on their television screens. Some Christchurch climbers showed their skills in Dunedin at the weekend.

About 160 people took part in the National Indoor Bouldering Series event at the new Resistance Climbing Gym in Moray Pl on Saturday.

Josh Cornah won the open men’s section and Cirrus Tan the open women’s.

Bouldering is one of three disciplines in the sport-climbing event at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games — the others are lead climbing and speed climbing — and the event is making its Olympics debut.

Pictured above competing are (clockwise from top) Levi Simpson (11), of Dunedin; Charlotte Chinn (12), of Christchurch; and Jana Wold, of Christchurch.