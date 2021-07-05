Monday, 5 July 2021

The only way is up

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

    Viewers of the Olympic Games will soon see bouldering on their television screens. Some Christchurch climbers showed their skills in Dunedin at the weekend.

    About 160 people took part in the National Indoor Bouldering Series event at the new Resistance Climbing Gym in Moray Pl on Saturday.

    Josh Cornah won the open men’s section and Cirrus Tan the open women’s.

    Bouldering is one of three disciplines in the sport-climbing event at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games — the others are lead climbing and speed climbing — and the event is making its Olympics debut.

    Pictured above competing are (clockwise from top) Levi Simpson (11), of Dunedin; Charlotte Chinn (12), of Christchurch; and Jana Wold, of Christchurch.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter