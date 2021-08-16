SailGP unlikely for Lyttelton this summer after event denied MIQ places

gettyimages-1321745585.jpg Photo: Donato Fasano / Getty Images

The SailGP round in Lyttelton this summer won't go ahead after the competition failed to gain MIQ facilities for the teams.

SailGP says their application to access MIQ facilities for teams and staff to enter Christchurch ahead of the planned round in late January was declined by the New Zealand Government.

SailGP involves national teams in 50-foot foiling catamarans, similar to those used in the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda.

It was to be Sail GP's first event in New Zealand.

"The request for access submitted by SailGP included the eight national teams competing in the global sports championship as well as the minimum number of specialist personnel required to successfully deliver the event," SailGP said in a statement.

"The health and safety of all New Zealanders, SailGP's athletes and staff is of the utmost importance, and no special allowances or considerations were requested by SailGP.

"SailGP and ChristchurchNZ remain equally engaged to bring SailGP to Christchurch, including the social and economic benefits it would bring, and are in joint discussions with the New Zealand government."

"All other events on SailGP's season 2 championship are continuing as planned.

Sydney is scheduled to host a round in December, but that could also be in doubt with the state in the middle of another rise of Covid cases.

It is understood more than 150 personnel are a part of the series.

The next event in the nine round series is in Denmark this weekend with the New Zealand team, headed by Peter Burling, in eighth and last place.

The competition was founded by Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, and New Zealander Sir Russell Coutts, a former Olympic champion and five-time America's Cup winner.

The series was first run in 2019 with New Zealand joining this year.

The winner of the series collects a million dollars.