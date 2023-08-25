Sir Bob breaks 70 for first time in 10 years

Sir Bob Charles shot 69 at Royal Wimbledon while he and wife Verity were in England to visit their daughter. Photo: Supplied

Sir Bob Charles might be 87 – but he can still hit a sub 70.

On a recent trip to England, he not only found time for some golf but shot a remarkable 69 at Royal Wimbledon. It was the first time he had broken 70 in 10 years.

He and wife Verity were visiting family in Wimbledon where his daughter Beverly lives.

“It was a good opportunity to escape the New Zealand winter and get some nice warmer weather where I could play golf,” he said.

“I don’t play winter golf in New Zealand now, so it was great to get away for five weeks and play five rounds of golf. I would like to have got in more but the weather wasn’t great.”

Charles also caught up with his good friend, South African retired professional golfer Gary Player, 87. Charles won the 1963 British Open, while Player, who is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, won the 1968 Open, finishing two strokes ahead of Charles.

“We had a lovely round at the Edinburgh course at Wentworth, which we had played before and know quite well. It was my first round of golf in over two months. I shot 76 and Gary shot 78. I was happy with that and it was a great get together after 12 months since our last catch-up,” Charles said.

British Open winners Sir Bob Charles and Gary Player scored 78 and 76 respectively when they met up for a round at the Edinburgh course at Wentworth. P{hoto: Supplied

“The following week I played Queenwood in Surrey, a relatively new course. I shot 74 on the 5930 yards course. The Queenwood club is probably one of the most expensive clubs to join in the UK.

“Apparently it is currently at least 200,000 pounds to join, then around 25,000 pounds annually.”

The following week Charles played Beaverbrook, another course in Surrey with a 200,000 pounds joining fee. It is named after Lord Beaverbrook, an MP during World War 2 who was tasked by Winston Churchill with speeding up production of the Spitfire fighter planes, which he did successfully.

Much of the club’s apparel has Spitfire logos and the scorecard also has a Spitfire.

Charles said he was just one over par with six holes to go and finished six over par with 79, his poorest score over there.

Sir Bob Charles and wife Verity were in England to visit their daughter. Photo: Supplied

His final two rounds were both on the 6067 yard Royal Wimbledon course where his daughter and wife’s nephew are members.

“I was four over par playing 18, then holed a wedge shot from 100 yards for a two and a 72, resulting in a kiss for the golf ball.

“My second round was my best round and that was exciting because I had 15 pars, two birdies and one bogey for a 69. That is the first time I have broken 70 in almost 10 years.”

Four of the par fours he couldn’t reach in two shots, making it a real challenge to get down in two more shots for par.

“I only had 28 putts and was holing pretty much everything inside 15 feet.”

By Neville Idour