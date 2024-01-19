English all-rounder hits right note for Weedons

George Hill playing for Yorkshire against Durham in a County Championship match at the Seat Unique Riverside ground, Durham, on May 11 last year. Photo: Getty Images

Weedons have secured the services of English all-rounder George Hill for the Canterbury Country premier season.

Hill is a former England U19 vice-captain who played 70 matches for Yorkshire in the English county competition.

Weedons player-coach Jeremy Benton said having a player of Hill’s class in the competition was a boost.

“He’s obviously awesome on the park, but a really nice chap off it, which is just as important.

“It was good to have him involved for the first weekend (of the second half of the season) and we’re very lucky to have him.”

Hill, 22, was initially set to play for Karori in Wellington but when that fell through, Benton pulled some strings to get him a gig at Weedons for the next two months.

Said Benton: “I get messaged by a few people from England and Ireland each year – because I’ve played over there quite a lot – asking to get set up with clubs throughout the area or even just in New Zealand.”

Hill made his debut on Saturday and helped Weedons win their first two games of the premier T20 competition, scoring 53 not out against Cheviot and 84 against Oxbrook. Benton praised the all-rounder’s ability.

“He’s obviously a decent batsman but he’s a good bowler as well, so he opens the bowling for us,” he said.

George Hill will be playing for Weedons for the rest of the season. PHOTO: WEEDONS CRICKET CLUB

Hill would be eligible to play for Canterbury Country in the Hawke Cup this season.

“We’ll definitely push for it," said Benton.

"Obviously we did get him over here to play for Weedons, so that is a relative priority, but I think there’s a few weekends where we could potentially get him a game."

Canterbury Country’s next Hawke Cup elimination match starts on January 26, when they play Nelson in a three-day game at Rangiora’s Mainpower Oval for the right to play current cup-holders Hawke’s Bay in February or March.

By Sam Coughlan