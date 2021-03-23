New NZ beer sledges Australian cricket

A cheeky New Zealand brewer is celebrating the Black Caps' recent series win over Australia with a beer sledging Steve Smith, complete with sandpaper on the can.

Behemoth Brewing Founder Andrew Childs said one hundred cases of the "There's No Crying In Cricket" IPA are headed to Australia this fortnight.

"We wanted to have it out in time to send to the Aussie lads in quarantine while they were here," Mr Childs told AAP.

"We didn't quite have it ready in time. So now it's a nice way to celebrate the series win for New Zealand. They don't happen that often."

The beer, marketed as Chur Brewing in Australia, is far from the company's first provocative label.

In March 2018, during the third Test match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, Cameron Bancroft was caught by television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper to make it swing in flight.

Smith, along with vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, was suspended for his part in the ball-tampering incident which shocked the cricket world and torpedoed Australia's sporting reputation.

An emotional Steve Smith fronts the media after accusations of ball tampering in South Africa in March, 2018. Photo: Getty Images

An "Im-peach-ment" peach sour ale, a "Collusion" American hopped Russian imperial stout and a "Dump The Trump" American pale ale were all released during Donald Trump's presidency.

And Mr Childs, a self-confessed cricket tragic, also made the "Underarm" trans-Tasman IPA two years ago after the 2018 ball-tampering incident.

"As the old adage goes, New Zealanders support two teams. New Zealand and anyone facing Australia," he said.

The latest beer has been created with three Tasmanian hops - Galaxy, Vic secret and a trial hop called 016.

"It's very dank, ripe tropical fruit, like a very ripe pineapple, a bit of passionfruit," he said.

"It's a clear IPA, not hazy, more of a West Coast IPA. About five per cent of our hops are Australian and we've been saving up for an all-Aussie one."