Coastal Spirit, Cashmere Tech launch National League campaigns

Coastal Spirit will renew their battle with Wellington Olympic on Saturday. Here Matt Bergin tries to win the ball off Hamish Watson in their Chatham Cup semi-final in August. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

A Chatham Cup semi-final rematch will headline the first round of the National League as Cashmere Technical and Coastal Spirit start their campaigns.

Coastal Spirit’s tie with Central League and Chatham Cup champions, Wellington Olympic, will draw the most intrigue on Saturday.

The teams met in the cup semi-final earlier this year, with Olympic claiming a 5-1 victory after Coastal were forced to put outfielder Ryan Stanley in goal for an hour following an injury to Ellis Hare-Reid.

The teams were evenly matched up until that point with the score 1-1 when Hare-Reid left the field.

Head coach Robbie Stanton said he expected his side to be competitive in the rematch.

“We were a little bit unlucky in that game. The score probably doesn’t reflect the game itself, so we’re looking forward to that challenge again,” he said.

Coastal have brought reinforcements into their team – each side is allowed to sign two under-20 players from other clubs, with Christchurch United and Ferrymead Bays defenders Riley Grover and Zach Bryant joining Spirit.

United midfielder David Yoo has also joined, replacing Auston Kranick who has joined HKFC in the Hong Kong Premier League.

“David fills a position that we’re a little bit light in, No 10, and I’ve only got one or two players who play there,” said Stanton.

Christchurch United defender Riley Grover has joined Coastal Spirit for their National League campaign. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

To start their campaign, Cashmere Technical are away to Central League side Western Suburbs in Porirua on Sunday.

Tech haven’t signed any under-20 players, instead opting to use their own academy players.

But head coach Dan Schwarz said injuries to first-choice and backup goalkeepers Danny Knight (shoulder) and Frewen Watts (concussion) would rule them out of the first few weeks.

Selwyn United shot-stopper Pieter-Taco Bierema is set to join as an injury replacement.

Schwarz said his side have not played against Western Suburbs often – the last meeting ended in a 1-0 win for Tech in 2021 – but he knows they will pose a challenge.

“They’re a very good team, very well drilled. They press really well, very organised, fit, strong, everything you expect from any National League team,” he said.

“Hopefully we can show everyone our best as well.”

The other first round matches will see the Wellington Phoenix reserves host Auckland’s Eastern Suburbs, while Auckland City play Birkenhead United and Western Springs make the trip away to play Napier City Rovers.

National League round 1 draw