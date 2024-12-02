Marathon futsal effort for mental health

Hamish Mitchell plays a pass. PHOTO: NATE'S SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Have you ever played a sport for 24 hours straight?

That’s what Canterbury and New Zealand futsal player Hamish Mitchell did in a bid to raise funds for mental health awareness and the Movember Foundation.

Mitchell hosted a 24-hour futsal match at Shirley Boys’ High School, open for anyone to play for as long as they liked.

The game kicked off at 7pm on Friday. By the time the final whistle blew a day later, Mitchell was knackered, had feet riddled with blisters, and had run more than 60km.

As of last week he had raised nearly $1200 to go towards Movember’s mental health services.

“I never really thought about how much I wanted to raise.

“It was never about the money for me, whatever gets raised is amazing and I’m stoked with that, it’s the awareness more than anything that I was hoping to get, so with those now being achieved, it’s a win-win situation,” Mitchell said.