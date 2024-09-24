Phoenix returning to Christchurch

Phoenix player Finn Roa Conchie heads the ball during the 2024 Australia Cup round of 32 game against South Melbourne FC. Photo: Getty Images

The Wellington Phoenix will return to Christchurch for the first time in eight years in January.

The Phoenix, one of two professional football teams in the country, have announced a three-year deal with Venues Ōtautahi, which will see matches in the 2024/25, 2025/26, and 2026/27 A-League men’s seasons played in the Garden City.

The match against Central Coast Mariners on January 25 will be held at Apollo Projects Stadium, while it is hoped the following two will be at One New Zealand Stadium when it opens.

David Dome.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said he is looking forward to taking the team back across the Cook Strait.

“I’m thrilled we have been able to reach this agreement with Venues Ōtautahi so we can bring professional football back to the South Island for the next three seasons,” Dome said.

“I know we have a lot of fans in the Te Waipounamu and we get great support whenever we take matches to Christchurch.”

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said the partnership marks a significant step for football in Christchurch.

“It’s fantastic to see football taking root in Christchurch, and we are grateful for the club’s commitment to the city ahead of One New Zealand Stadium’s opening,” she said.

“We can’t wait to see the Phoenix rise here in the south.”

The Phoenix have played four times in Christchurch and twice at Apollo Projects Stadium, most recently in 2016 when they lost 3-1 to the Mariners.

There are currently three Cantabrians in the Phoenix squad – goalkeeper Dublin Boon, defender Matthew Sheridan and striker Luke Supyk.