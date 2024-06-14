Keas on top of the CRL table

Riccarton Knights fullback Blake Thompson falls off a tackle against the Linwood Keas. PHOTO: ABRAHAM ATHERTON PHOTOGRAPHY

The Linwood Keas have moved clear at the top of the Canterbury Rugby League table after ending the Riccarton Knights’ six-game winning streak.

The Keas won the top-of-the-table clash 26-10, a result that sees them move two points ahead of the Knights.

Linwood have won the competition in seven of the last nine seasons and have played in every final.

They are now unbeaten in their last five games after a slightly wobbly start to the season, which saw them suffer a draw and a loss inside their opening four games.

The result was revenge for Riccarton’s 32-24 win over the Keas in round four.

Hornby Panthers and Halswell Hornets also picked up wins over Greymouth Greyhounds and Eastern Eagles respectively, with Hornby leapfrogging Eastern into fourth place.

This weekend sees Linwood visit Halswell looking to consolidate their position at the top and stave off the Hornets, who are also challenging for top spot.

Riccarton make the trip over the Alps to take on the Greyhounds at Wingham Park, who have picked up just one win all season, beating Eastern in round seven.

Eastern host Hornby in Saturday’s other match, and the Eagles will be hoping to regain fourth place after slipping out of the playoff spots with their loss to Halswell.

CRL Premiership round 9

Halswell 24 Eastern 14

Hornby 42 Greymouth 10

Linwood 26 Riccarton 10

Round 10 (Saturday)

Greymouth v Riccarton, Wingham Park, 2.30pm

Eastern v Hornby, Wainoni Park, 2.45pm

Halswell v Linwood, Halswell Domain, 2.45pm

Points

Linwood 14; Riccarton 12; Halswell 10; Hornby 9; Eastern 7; Greymouth 2