Riccarton Knights on the rise

Kolio Vailu’u played his 200th premier game for Riccarton. PHOTO: DANA ARCUS

Commitment is key for the Riccarton Knights in what has been a season of firsts.

The Knights claimed their first win over Linwood in five years and won the Jonny Pitman Cup for the first time in 10 years after beating Hornby.

Now the side, who top the Canterbury Rugby League premiership after beating Halswell Hornets 28-22 at the weekend, are chasing their first finals appearance since 2015.

Head coach Sam Brown says the uptick in results is down to the commitment and buy-in from the team.

“We had an extremely good pre-season, which has been followed continuously week-in and week-out with player commitment to training and the style of footy that we want to play.

“But we weren’t expecting to be where we are at the moment.”

Riccarton dropped their first two games of the season, but since then have gone on a five-match winning run to dispatch every other side in the competition.

Brown said while it’s fantastic to be able to chalk off milestones, he doesn’t want it to count for nothing.

Linwood’s Chanel Feala is tackled during his side’s 32-22 win over Hornby Panthers on Saturday. PHOTO: ABRAHAM ATHERTON PHOTOGRAPHY

“The competition is pretty close, there’s only a win or a loss between the majority of the teams.

“It’s fantastic but it’s going to count for nothing if, at the end of the season, we’re not competing, or we’re not in that top-four spot.”

Riccarton also celebrated the 200th appearance of club legend Kolio Vailu’u on Saturday.

“That’s a fantastic milestone for Kolio and then for the rest of the players to turn up and put in the work for him, it’s fantastic,” said Brown.

Riccarton take on Eastern Eagles at Wainoni Park this weekend. Brown said it would be “probably one of the toughest games that we’ve played so far this season”.

“They’re an extremely good side, well drilled by Archie (Jacobs, Eastern head coach).”

Saturday’s other matches see Linwood, level on points with Riccarton but with an inferior points difference, play Greymouth Greyhounds at Papanui Domain, while Halswell and Hornby Panthers face off.