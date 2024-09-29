Roses secure win against Ferns in tight series opener

Helen Housby of England in action during game one of the Taini Jamison Trophy series between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the England Roses at The Trusts Arena in Auckland tonight. Photo: Getty Images

When Helen Housby is animated, you know you are in trouble.

The England Roses goal attack turned to her teammates and fired up when they took a four-point lead in the third quarter.

The championship quarter was the making of the Roses 59-58 win against the Silver Ferns in Auckland tonight, as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the Taini Jamison Trophy series.

Roses defender Funmi Fadoju was sensational and picked up a brave intercept with less than three minutes to go.

The Silver Ferns levelled the score 56-56 when Fadoju came through screaming against Grace Nweke.

The Silver Ferns looked good in their first game since January and had some nice connections.

It was just their patience and discipline in not forcing the ball into the circle that hurt.

They will, however, want to tidy up their penalty count — 72-51 in favour of the Silver Ferns — ahead of Wednesday’s second test in Porirua.

It was everything you want for a first test — fiery, tight, and a big arm fight.

Parris Mason of the Silver Ferns holds the ball.

New Southern Steel midcourter Kimiora Poi got the start at wing attack — her first cap since 2022 — and teamed nicely with Maddy Gordon.

Poi started strong, driving hard on to the ball and found nice space in to Nweke at the back.

Gordon, who was hampered by injury during the domestic season, was back to her best, punching on to everything and hitting the circle edge hard.

The Silver Ferns defensive duo of Kelly Jackson and Karin Burger, in place of Phoenix Karaka who has been ruled out of the series with illness, worked hard.

Combined with wing defence Kate Heffernan, they pressured the Roses to shut down options.

The Silver Ferns led 15-14 at the break.

They went on a run to open the second quarter, until Fadoju clicked into gear.

Fadoju picked off ball with her aerial jump and starting to shut down the Silver Ferns lines.

At the other end, Housby and Liv Tchine fired.

Liv Tchine of the England Roses looks to pass.

Housby was the linchpin, taking nearly every second ball and positioned herself ball side.

The Roses suffocated the Silver Ferns with a tight through court zone, and the Silver Ferns played into it as they lacked the punch through the middle and went wide.

While the score remained tight, it felt as though the Roses found their groove and were in control.

But that did not show on the scoreboard with it locked 29-29 at halftime.

Claire O’Brien made her debut at wing attack in the second half and helped release through the zone.

Maia Wilson also came in at goal attack early on, replacing captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who is the only specialist goal attack selected for the series.

The Silver Ferns tried forcing the ball into Nweke and Roses goal keep Fran Williams picked them off.

Housby punished those mistakes at the other end and the Roses took a 40-36 lead.

Ekenasio and Gordon were injected again and closed the game to 45-44.

Parris Mason also made her debut for the Silver Ferns late in the fourth quarter.