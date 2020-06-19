Tactix fans invited to gather at new Christchurch fanzone

gettyimages-1212468289.jpg Jane Watson looks to pass during the ANZ Premiership. Photo: Getty Images

Tactix fans will be able to come together to cheer on their team at a fanzone set up at the Christchurch Netball Centre on Saturday.

The Tactix play the Southern Steel in round 2 of the 2020 ANZ Premiership with the fanzone opening at 4.15pm and the game whistle set to blow at 5pm.

There will be a limit of 249 people at the Christchurch Netball Centre on the night.

CNC Board chairwoman Anna Galvan said the fanzone was the brainchild of former Tactix coach Helen Mahon-Stroud, who wanted to give red-and-black fans an opportunity to support their team together.

“It’s a great idea and even more relevant now because, due to the unavailability of venues, we have just the one game in the revised ANZ Premiership draw,” she said.

“This is a free event that will help build atmosphere and support for the team in what has been a tough year.”

A 100-inch screen has been installed at the Netball Centre, thanks to Harvey Norman, and with the help of Sky Television the southern derby will be broadcast live from the centre.

Galvan, a former Tactix and Silver Fern defender, said while it was short notice they felt it was important to offer their netball community an option to get behind the Tactix.

“It’s the little things that can make a big difference in the community and we’re really looking forward to getting together to support our team.”

Former Silver Fern and Tactix’ midcourter Maree Bowden will be on hand to offer halftime analysis while a popcorn machine has been set up and coffee carts and comfy seating will also be available.

Fans are also being asked to bring their bean-bags to create a ‘home away from home’ while there will be a prize for the best dressed supporter.