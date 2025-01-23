600 pairs of pre-loved leggings donated to netball players

Christchurch Netball Centre's Lora Logan (facility supervisor), Quinn Alexandre (umpire co-ordinator), Angela Pryor (general manager) and Janna Hooper (facility administrator). Photo: Supplied

Six hundred pairs of pre-loved leggings have been donated to the Christchurch Netball Centre and other local sports clubs.

The initiative was launched by Canterbury’s newest activewear store, Sweaty Betty, to encourage women’s participation in sport.

Sweaty Betty store manager Heidi Cochran said: "We know that access to quality, comfortable and appropriate clothing can be a barrier for women and girls to take part in sport so we’re stoked that so many women are helping others feel more comfortable being active.

"This collaboration is a perfect example of what Sweaty Betty hopes to achieve here in Christchurch - building a community where women can feel empowered to embrace fitness and sport.

"The response from our customers has been amazing, and we’re so proud to see these leggings finding a second life through the Christchurch Netball Centre."

Sweaty Betty opened on Cashel St in November. The clothing shop offered $100 vouchers in return for the donated leggings which were then professionally laundered.

Tayla Prouting, Heidi Cochran and Pipa Cribb with the donated leggings. Photo: Supplied

Sport Canterbury will help distribute a portion of the leggings to girls and women in need.

"The organisation is humbled to be a conduit into priority communities for this awesome initiative by Sweaty Betty," said Sport Canterbury spokesperson Andrew Currie.

"There is an absolute need for this sort of support - and every little bit helps wahine and female rangatahi feel confident and included in play, sport and physical activity."

Christchurch Netball Centre general manager Angela Pryor said the initiative was "heart-warming".

The centre will help Sweaty Betty donate the leggings to players across hundreds of teams.

"We appreciate the way they share our vision - empowering women with an active lifestyle and sense of community," Pryor said.