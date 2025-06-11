Family renew appeal over missing Christchurch woman

Elisabeth “Lis” Nicholls. Photo: NZ Police

A 79-year-old Christchurch woman missing for a week "may have walked some distance" from her retirement village home, police say.

The family of Elisabeth “Lis” Nicholls today renewed their appeal for help in finding her.

The last confirmed sighting of the vulnerable elderly woman, who has dementia, was at the Chateau on the Park in Riccarton, on the evening of Wednesday, June 4.

Searchers and police have since gone door to door, reviewed CCTV footage and made extensive enquiries, but have been unable to find her.

"We do not know where she travelled to after the Chateau and have not been able to locate any items that would lead us closer to her," Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said.

"Police have grave concerns for Lis’s welfare and need the help of the Christchurch community to bring her home."

Lis was "physically strong and may have walked some distance".

At the time she disappeared, Lis was wearing a black and grey checked long-sleeved shirt, a maroon long-sleeved top underneath, navy blue jeans and black leather shoes.

She also has distinctive grey shoulder-length hair.

Police were asking members of the public to search backyards, sheds and sleepouts.

Gary Nicholls, Lis’s husband of nearly 60 years, has provided a statement on behalf of their family:

“Lis is an adored wife, mother, grandmother, friend and colleague, who has always put other people first.

“Her life has been about helping people, through nursing, Plunket and social work.

"She has been there for people when they needed help, and her influence has touched all our lives for the better.

“We are deeply concerned and have been living with painful uncertainty for a week, but we have been grateful for the love and support that has been shown for Lis.

“On behalf of Lis, our family and friends, I would like to sincerely thank the people of Christchurch for their help and concern, and for the information they have been providing.

“We are also grateful to Police, the Search and Rescue teams, Canterbury University students and the Victoria Neighbourhood Association, who have been dedicating so much time and resource to help us find Lis.

“You have been working in the cold, the rain, and the darkness to bring Lis home to us, and we are incredibly grateful.”

Anyone who sees Lis should ring 111 immediately and use the reference number 250604/5465.


