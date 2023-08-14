Tight netball semi-finals expected

A rematch of last Tuesday’s thrilling 34-34 draw between Kereru A and Technical A will headline the premier netball semi-finals tomorrow night.

The two sides have met twice this season, with their first match-up back in April ending in a slim 54-52 win to Kereru.

It was a similar scene in the last round robin match last Tuesday, with Technical leading by four heading into the last quarter.

After trailing in the first three periods, Kereru finally kicked into gear in the last 15 minutes, drawing level with Technical.

In the other semi-final, it will be a rematch of last year’s final between UC A and Lincoln University A.

Both teams have managed one-goal wins over each other this season and go into the playoff on the back of strong wins.

Vika Koloto. Photo: Getty Images

UC A produced possibly their best game of the season with a 50-goal thumping of Kia Toa A, 81-31.

Goal shoot Vika Koloto was once again instrumental for UC, netting 55 goals from 57 attempts at 96 per cent.

The clash will be a battle of the shooters, with Lincoln University’s Kate Grant also consistently effective.

Grant shot 48 goals from 52 attempts in Lincoln University’s 63-34 win over their B team in the last game of the round.

Lincoln University B will be hoping to secure fifth place after their loss on Tuesday.

They take on Kia Toa A in the first of two seeding semi-finals for the bottom four teams.

In the other bottom four semi-final, Hearts St Peters A will look to back up their 44-35 win over Kereru B when they play each other again next week.

Both teams will be playing to avoid potential relegation to premier 2 next year.

Premier stats: