Millwood Nike shock withdrawal from Grand Prix day at Addington

Millwood Nike is out of Sunday's Tennant Engineering New Zealand Pacing Oaks. Photo: HRNZ

Champion filly Millwood Nike is out of Sunday's Tennant Engineering New Zealand Pacing Oaks with her immediate future in doubt.

One of the biggest drawcards on the massive Grand Prix day at Addington, the hot favourite was scratched on Thursday morning after she was found to have a swollen tendon, with co-trainer Mark Purdon hoping it is from a paddock knock.

“We will know more after we get it scanned,” says Purdon.

The setback means not only will Millwood Nike miss her shot at the Oaks and ending her season unbeaten at 18 from 18 but puts in doubt her early campaign in 2024 and her steps up to mares' racing.

The scratching saw Mantra Blue move from $6 second favourite to $1.85 with the TAB for the Oaks.

By Michael Guerin

Harness Racing NZ