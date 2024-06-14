55-year-old Linwood teacher set to play his 500th game for Sumner

Robbie Timo on the charge. PHOTO: TONY BRUNT PHOTOGRAPHY

Robbie Timo is at an age when he should be relaxing on the sidelines, watching others get battered and bruised.

But the 55-year-old’s dedication to rugby and enduring fitness has seen him continue to battle it out on the field against opponents decades younger than himself.

Timo will notch up a unique milestone on Saturday when he runs out with Sumner’s division 2 side in what will be his 500th game for his beloved club.

“I just enjoy the club, the atmosphere, giving back to the community. It’s been a big journey seeing the club grow and evolve. It’s good to be a part of it,” he said.

But how many actual open grade games Timo has played is unknown.

Before joining Sumner in 1994, he played senior rugby for four years for Marist Albion and New Brighton – but he has no idea how many games he played for those clubs.

Robbie Timo is a school teacher at Te Aratai College in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

However, age is catching up with the prop.

This will likely be his last competitive season, with golden oldies beckoning in 2025.

“Sumner’s a unique club and I know that everybody that comes over to play at Sumner just likes the atmosphere, where it is, the grounds,” said Timo, a school teacher at Te Aratai College in Linwood.

“You look around, you got the hills, you got the beach, you got Taylors (Mistake), it’s just a nice place to play.”

Timo said his lifestyle helps him stay fit and ready to go, week on week. He bikes from his home in Papanui to work as often as possible.

“I bike to work most days as much as I can, I’ve still got the gym membership at Ultra Fitness in Cranford St.”

Robbie Timo flanked by teammates Greg Digby (left) and Danny Tarres following a match. Photo: Supplied

And no Sumner player would be complete without a recovery trip to the surf on a Sunday morning.

Timo said it would be a special moment to run out for the 500th time for the club he first joined 30 years ago.

“It’s just special for the club and the community, really, I’ve watched it grow over the years into what it is now, I’m really proud of the place it’s at ... and really proud of the people behind the club that make sure it happens year in, year out.

“The committee, the volunteers, everybody that makes sure that the club stays up on its feet.”

Being older than his teammates and opponents, he sometimes gets a few jibes but says it’s all in good fun.

“Once we start playing, it doesn’t matter what age you are, you’ve still got to do this and do that.

“Plus I’ve got my own tricks I can bring out.”

Robbie Timo refereeing a junior game for Sumner. Photo: Supplied

But this season will likely be his last at senior level.

“I’m glad to get to 500 this weekend and then I’ll be just counting down,” he said.

“Finish the season, get that done, then do golden oldies.

“It can be tough, it’s a pretty full-on game. I’ll just do whatever I can to finish the year and then be happy with that.”

But before then, he’s looking forward to the weekend’s celebrations at the club’s headquarters in St Leonard’s Square.

“There’ll be lots of friends, lots of people I’ve known around some of the clubs too, they’ll be there and that’s great.

“Over the years I’ve known so many people throughout the different clubs and made lots of friends and it’s been really good.”