The Ireland rugby team makes a low-key arrival to the city, landing at Dunedin Airport last night. The team is having a light training session at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

They will be surrounded by green on the field on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, getting into the swing of things at the St Clair Golf Club yesterday is All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith, who chips on to the green.

But yesterday, the All Blacks were doing their best to stay on the greens.

About a dozen All Blacks took advantage of a rare rest day to bring out the golf clubs and have a friendly battle at the St Clair course.

Midfield back Quinn Tupaea follows the flight of his tee shot.

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith was on home turf but the star performer was fullback Jordie Barrett, a scratch golfer who shot 74 off the stick.

Midfielder Quinn Tupaea had the best round off handicap with 36 Stableford points.

Lock Brodie Retallick scopes out the fairway.

Other All Blacks were seen enjoying a quiet day around Dunedin as they count down to the second test against Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

They train behind closed doors today before tomorrow’s traditional captain’s run at the stadium.