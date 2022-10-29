Black Ferns into semi-finals with 55-3 win over Wales

Alana Bremner of New Zealand scores a try during tonight's quarter-final match against Wales in Whangarei. Photo: Getty Images

Wing Portia Woodman scored a brace of tries as holders New Zealand breezed into the semi-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup with a 55-3 thrashing of Wales at Whangarei's Northland Events Centre on Saturday.

Five-time champions New Zealand have reached a seventh semi-final in the eight competitions they have played and will face France next Saturday after the latter also completed a comprehensive 39-3 victory over Italy.

Woodman’s double takes her tally to seven for this year’s competition and makes her the leading try-scorer in women's Rugby World Cup history with 20 as New Zealand overwhelmed their opponents with power up front and smart running lines from the backs.

Fullback Ruby Tui, flankers Sarah Hirini and Alana Bremner, prop Amy Rule, hooker Luka Connor (two) and flyhalf Ruahei Demant also crossed for tries for the home side, who are seeking their sixth title in the last seven World Cups.

"We have a huge legacy we are trying to enhance, so to get through to the next stage is pretty awesome. We are trying to get better and better each week," New Zealand loose-forward Kennedy Simon said at the post-match presentation.

Portia Woodman of the Black Ferns is tackled during tonight's quarter-final match against Wales in Whangarei. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand defeated Wales 56-12 in the pool stage and this contest was essentially over by the half-hour mark as the hosts scored three tries for a 19-3 lead, with Wales battling to get out of their own half, a pattern that continued into the second period.

Woodman was an ever-present threat out wide, scoring the first try and then setting up the second for Tui as Wales battled with the pace of the home side’s game. Hirini’s score was also out wide as New Zealand created the space for her to canter over.

Wales barely threatened the home team’s tryline as New Zealand kept up the pressure with ball in hand and completed a nine-try romp.

"The side they (New Zealand) brought out tonight is outstanding," Wales captain Hannah Jones said. “I could not have asked more from the girls, they showed heart and we tried our best.

"The intensity we played it … we have not been professional for long and we are just starting, but building for the future."