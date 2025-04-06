Crusaders claim first win in Fiji

Christian Lio-Willie catching the ball for the Crusaders against the Drua in Suva. Photo: Getty Images.

The Crusaders produced a fast start in a 31-14 bonus-point victory over the Drua in their Super Rugby Pacific clash in Suva to claim a first win in Fiji as they moved to within two points of the table-topping Chiefs.

The Chiefs knocked the Queensland Reds off top spot with a 27-15 in Hamilton on Friday, and now have 26 points from their seven matches played, with the Crusaders on 24 points and the Reds in third on 23.

The Crusaders were looking to bounce back from a shock 45-29 home loss to Moana Pasifika last week and scored five tries.

Fullback Will Jordan was sublime in attack with three scoring assists as the visitors took a 31-0 lead on Saturday before two tries in the final quarter for the home side breathed some life into the contest.

"In typical Drua fashion, they never say never and hung in there right until the end. I’m just really proud of the boys with the way we started and built a bit of momentum in that first half and hung on towards the end," Crusaders captain Codie Taylor told Sky Sport.

"We were pretty embarrassed with last week and we really questioned our mindset."

Two tries in the final 10 minutes secured the Chiefs a home victory against the Reds in a contest that was closer than the scoreline suggests.

Samisoni Taukei’aho and Xavier Roe crossed for scores as incessant Chiefs pressure and Reds ill-discipline decided the contest after the teams had been level at 10-10 at halftime.

Meanwhile, the Blues claimed a second win of the season as they edged the Hurricanes 19-18 at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday night.

A try from prop Marcel Renata and 14 points from the boot of first five eighth Beauden Barrett sealed the win, bringing to an end a three-game losing streak.

"The way we ground that out, we can be proud of how we played, especially up front. We’ve been challenged the last five weeks in that area so we can be proud of that win," Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said.

Moana Pasifika rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat New South Wales Waratahs, 45-28 thanks to a hat-trick of tries from prop Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou.

It is the first time Moana Pasifika have won two games in a row since their entry into the competition in 2022, and is their third victory in succession against the Waratahs.

"I’m screwed. We left it all out there, I’m very proud of the men in our team to stick it out and for us to get the dub, to get back-to-back wins," Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea said.

The Western Force scored five tries as they came back from an early 13-point deficit to defeat the Highlanders 29-20 in Perth.

"It feels pretty good, we went back to our processes (after going behind). We were disappointed with the first half but fought our way back," Force scrumhalf Nic White said.

The win moves the Force into fourth in the table with 20 points, though they have played eight games and have a bye next week.