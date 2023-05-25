Crusaders lose Joe Moody after surgery

Crusaders prop Joe Moody. Photo: Getty Images

Joe Moody has been ruled out for the rest of the Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific campaign after undergoing surgery to repair a tendon in his ankle.

The Crusaders today confirmed the 34-year-old prop had the surgery after he damaged his ankle/foot in the win over the Blues in Christchurch on May 13.

Moody is the fourth Crusaders prop to be ruled due to injury this season. The team have also lost Fletcher Newell (foot), George Bower (knee) and Finlay Brewis (neck).

Moody is expected to return to the field in about eight weeks and should be available for the All Blacks World Cup campaign in France in September.

The Crusaders have picked up former Chiefs prop Reuben O’Neill as cover.

Moody missed most of the 2022 Super Rugby season due to an ACL injury.