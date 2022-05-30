Monday, 30 May 2022

Crusaders seal second spot

    Will Jordan breaking the Reds defence line at Orangetheory Stadium. Photo: Getty
    With the spluttering dress rehearsal complete, the Reds will trek back to Christchurch next week with a puncher's chance for a quarter-final that will, surely, produce a vastly improved Crusaders performance.

    In a largely forgettable fixture that featured aimless kicking and frequent handling errors, the Crusaders were miles from their clinical best last night but still had far too much firepower for the Reds in the 28-15 victory.

    Scott Robertson's men locked up second spot, and consigned the Reds to seventh, to ensure these two teams will meet again at the same venue for next week's quarterfinal.

    Crusaders 28 (Fergus Burke, Will Jordan, Brodie McAlister, Tom Christie tries; Burke 4 con), Reds 15 (Richie Asiata, Harry Wilson tries; Lawson Creighton con, pen). Halftime: 21-3.

    Otago Daily Times

