Dunedin premier rugby wrap-up: round five

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hurley, who returned to the field after being yellow carded, and Taieri first five Alex Honey had a battle of penalties in the dying minutes of the game.
After Hurley nailed a goal from 48m to give GI a 29-26 lead, Honey replied in what seemed like the final minute to make it 29-29.
The referee still had a little time left and Hurley chipped over the winning penalty in the final seconds.
Zingari-Richmond made it four from four but had to fight to hold off bottom club Alhambra-Union 38-22.
Dunedin muscled up in the second half to hand Kaikorai their first loss, the Sharks winning 23-3 at Bishopscourt.
University thumped struggling Harbour 64-10.