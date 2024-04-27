Dunedin premier rugby wrap-up: round five

Green Island fullback Finn Hurley. Photo: supplied

Green Island fullback Finn Hurley went from zero to hero to lead his side to a 32-29 win over Taieri in a Dunedin premier club thriller at Peter Johnstone Park this afternoon.

Hurley, who returned to the field after being yellow carded, and Taieri first five Alex Honey had a battle of penalties in the dying minutes of the game.

After Hurley nailed a goal from 48m to give GI a 29-26 lead, Honey replied in what seemed like the final minute to make it 29-29.

The referee still had a little time left and Hurley chipped over the winning penalty in the final seconds.

Zingari-Richmond made it four from four but had to fight to hold off bottom club Alhambra-Union 38-22.

Dunedin muscled up in the second half to hand Kaikorai their first loss, the Sharks winning 23-3 at Bishopscourt.

University thumped struggling Harbour 64-10.