Dunedin premier rugby wrap-up

University hooker Oliver Hatch carries the ball as he is tackled by AU flanker McKenzie Hunter at the North Ground this afternoon. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University have pummeled Alhambra-Union 83-10 at North Ground this afternoon.

It was a particularly zesty performance from the students who ran in 13 tries to score their first win of the Dunedin premier club rugby competition.

Winger Jeremiah Asi scored a hat-trick with his dazzling footwork and Highlanders Argentinian fullback Martin Bogado also scored a double.

They teamed together for one of the best tries of the day.

Leading 21-3, University marched into their 22 to look for more points when AU stole the ball and tried to exit.

But University were up to the challenge, switching straight back on to defence and producing a brilliant counter ruck.

The ball found its way to Bogado who banged a pin-point accurate kick across field straight to Asi on the try line.

Highlander lock Mitch Dunshea — who turned out for AU last weekend when he needed game time and University had the bye —put in an honest shift and scored a double and captain Aaron Withy was exceptional.

University led 45-3 at the break and scored again before AU caught a break.

Replacement Theodore Davis bustled over for the home side's only try of the game.

University capitalised on any mistakes and scored some nice individual tries with replacement back Ratu Wragg scoring a 70m intercept try to finish things off.

There were other big scorelines elsewhere.

Green Island No 8 Delany McKenzie scored four tries in his side's 86-10 drilling of Harbour at Miller Park.

Dunedin handed defending champions Southern their first loss of the season.

After leading 9-5 at the break, the Sharks produced a strong second half to beat the Magpies 30-17 at Kettle Park.

Kaikorai were too strong for Taieri, winning 43-7 at Bishopscourt. Kaikorai hooker Michael Strydom scored a hat-trick.