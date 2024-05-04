Dunedin premier rugby wrap-up: round six

After a subdued start, Green Island have roared home to remain unbeaten in the Dunedin premier club rugby competition this afternoon.

The Grizzlies beat Alhambra-Union 40-8 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

But they could be without Atunaisa Katoa next week, after the flanker was red carded in the second half for a dangerous tackle.

AU went up 3-0 16 minutes in thanks to a William Thode penalty. They had most of the ball in the opening quarter.

Green Island finally kicked into gear minutes later though and big No 8 Delany McKenzie.

Their monster forwards packed down for a scrum 5m out and were rolling forward when McKenzie peeled off under the posts.

They scored again through Caleb Williams and then Daniel Smart to lead 21-3 at the break.

Green Island controlled either side of halftime when Nemec-Vial showed a wee step to score and went over for another soon after.

AU had their chances through the middle, but just could not find the touches they needed to finish them off.

Grizzlies replacement Keisuke Yasuda was yellow carded - leaving Green Island down to 13 players after Katoa's red - and AU winger Oliver McKenna took advantage to score his side's only try.

Nemec-Vial scored his third late to win 40-8.

Zingari-Richmond also remain unbeaten after holding on to beat Taieri 36-27 at Peter Johnstone Park and Southern thumped Harbour 79-19.

At Kettle Park, Dunedin secured a hard-fought victory over University, prevailing by a narrow margin of 26-25.