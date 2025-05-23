Schools pitch plan for breakaway first XV comp

Bishop Neal streaks away to score for St Thomas of Canterbury College. PHOTO: BRENDAN BIGGS

The schoolboy rugby scene in Canterbury could be in for a major shake-up.

Boys’ schools across the South Island are proposing a new first XV competition that would bring together teams from the Crusaders’ Miles Toyota Premiership and the Highlanders’ Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

However, under the current proposal, co-educational schools such as St Andrew’s College, Rangiora High School and the combined Selwyn Schools team would be excluded.

In a statement to The Star, the South Island Boys’ School Principals stressed that no final decisions had been made.

“These ideas are still in development, and we are working carefully to ensure they reflect the values, needs, and aspirations of all our school communities.”

The principals also said the collaboration will not be limited to sport – they are “exploring initiatives that include the arts, culture, sport, and professional learning,” and that “a structured first XV rugby competition is one of several proposals under consideration”.

Current boys’ schools in the top grade include Christchurch Boys’ High School, Christ’s College, St Thomas of Canterbury College, St Bede’s College, and Shirley Boys’ High School.

They’re joined by Nelson College and Marlborough Boys’ College from Tasman, and Southland Boys’, King’s High, Otago Boys’, and John McGlashan College further south. Dunstan High School is the only co-ed school currently competing in the top tier.

In recent results, Selwyn Schools upset St Bede’s 18-12 at Rolleston College, while promoted Rangiora High nearly toppled Christ’s College in a narrow 38-37 loss. Christchurch Boys’ beat St Andrew’s 33-17, Shirley Boys’ lost 47-8 to Marlborough, and St Thomas fell 41-26 to Nelson.

This weekend, Christchurch Boys’ and Nelson meet in a rematch of last year’s final, won by Nelson, while St Andrew’s take on table-toppers Marlborough.

Selwyn hosts Christ’s College at Lincoln High School while Shirley Boys’ play St Thomas’ and St Bede’s are away to Rangiora.

Miles Toyota Premiership points

Marlborough 10; Nelson 10; Chch BHS 10; Christ’s 7; St Bede’s 6; St Thomas 6; Selwyn 4; Rangiora 2; St Andrew’s 1; Shirley BHS 0