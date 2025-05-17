Dunstan stun Otago Boys' in thrilling victory

Dunstan pulled off a stunning 22-19 upset to beat Otago Boys’ at Littlebourne this afternoon.

Coach Graham Johnson believes it is the first time Dunstan has beaten Otago Boys’ in Dunedin.

The sides were locked 14-14 at halftime during the Southern Schools Rugby Championship fixture.

In the other division 1 games, King’s clobbered John McGlashan 63-7 on their home turf and they lead the competition standings following two comfortable wins to kick start their season.

Southland Boys’ 1st recorded a 48-17 win against the 2nd XV and are also unbeaten in division 1.

In the Maroon Pool, King’s 2nd cruised to a 54-12 away win against Cromwell, Wakatipu thumped Taieri 84-10 in Queenstown and Otago Boys’ 2nds edged Mt Aspiring 15-5 in Wānaka.

There were a couple of one-sided fixtures in the Blue Pool as well.

Central Southland powered to a 74-5 win against John McGlashan 2nds at home, St Kevin’s was too strong for Maruawai/Menzies, winning 81-15 in Oamaru.

And Waitaki Boys’ defeated South Otago 33-17 in Oamaru.