Tsunami warning sirens could be reduced

Photo: CCC

A major shake-up looms for the tsunami warning system after testing failed.

There are concerns the siren network along Canterbury beaches is unfit for purpose as a primary emergency mechanism due to its age and outdated technology.

A scheduled testing of 45 tsunami sirens between Brooklands and Taylors Mistake failed in April when the sole operator of the technology, based in Auckland, was dealing with a car accident outside their house at the time the sirens were scheduled to go off.

The current multi-modal warning system incorporates emergency mobile alerts (EMAs), radio broadcasts, emergency services, traditional and social media, and sirens.

There is a proposal to reduce the 45 sirens to about 10 located at specific points where the efficiency of alerting systems such as EMAs may be reduced. It will be discussed by the city council on June 10.

Locations of the 10 sirens may include areas where people are less likely to have cell phones.

Andrea Davis.

Sumner Community Residents’ Association chair Andrea Davis and New Brighton Residents Association spokesperson Brian Donovan are welcoming the proposed changes. They say reliance on the current manual system for the sirens was flawed.

Said Davis: “It (siren test failure) highlighted the fact the system is not automated. From our point of view, a foolproof automated system is what is needed.

“Quality over quantity, the more people who are prepared the better – you have a text and a siren, there is no indecision.”

Said Donovan: “You cannot rely on one system, our view is a multi-functional response is best and this is along the right lines.

“Find the most effective way to alert people in a combined fashion which is the tsunami alarm going off and the cellphone buzz.

“As long as people know the processes it will be effective, last time was a bit of a wake-up because it’s an awareness we have to live with.

“Getting an effective alert system is a good starting point and other discussions will flow from there,” he said.

The sirens were installed in 2012 and 2015 are coming to the end of their operating life of 15 years, with upgrades planned in 2027 and 2030.

Celeste Donovan.

Coastal Ward city councillor Celeste Donovan said the proposal was a start but more detail would be needed.

“It is a useful starting point, an introduction to the key issues and what will be useful to understand going forward.

“Sirens are one tool, we need to look at the bigger picture of where the sirens are and why they are there and how they will operate.”

She said the issues with the sirens was known, but how the new technology would look like was not.

“Nationally we need to be consistent, but be sure to cater to what the local communities need they are serving – what is an emergency plan in Sumner with the hill will be different compared to open coastlines.

“Part of the puzzle is updating the sirens.”

The sirens help provide an early warning for distant-source tsunamis, which could take more than three hours to hit Christchurch’s coastline.

Siren tests are done twice a year at the start and end of daylight savings to check the system is functioning.

During a test, residents hear a tone and the message: “This is a test of the tsunami warning sirens. Do not be alarmed. This is only a test.”