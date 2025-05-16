Century of shield battles for seaside rivals

Scott Powell and John Vili with the Falton Shield after New Brighton's win in 2017. PHOTO: GETTY

A hundred years of rugby history will be celebrated on Saturday when Sumner and New Brighton clash for the Falton Shield.

The trophy, contested annually between the two seaside clubs, marks its 100th anniversary this weekend. The first match was won by New Brighton in 1925.

New Brighton head coach Scott Pawson, who played in the fixture during the late 1990s, now leads the club’s premier side and knows exactly what the rivalry means.

“Any time I play in a game or coach a game, I make sure our guys know the history of it.

“The games I played in were huge, close games. I can’t recall a game that was a massive blowout.

“It’s always very close physical games, and it will be the same on the weekend,” Pawson said.

Sumner life member and current division 2 coach Robbie Timo has his own fond memories of Falton Shield clashes.

“It was lost for a few years in their offices. I think it was 1978 or 1979 until 1991 or 1992 – they were clearing it out and they found the shield in the back.

"They brought it down and said, ‘we’re playing for the shield’, and I remember going into the shed and saying, ‘we’re grabbing that shield today’, and we won 9-3.”

Another standout memory for Timo came in 1996.

“We were playing at Rawhiti and there was a real low-lying fog. It was so cold and we managed to win., It was really cool because it was just fog all around you.”

Despite the two teams’ contrasting fortunes this season – New Brighton sit top of the table with four bonus-point wins, while Sumner are winless in 11th – Pawson expects a tough battle.

“Games like this bring out a different beast and I know their coaches will be making sure they are primed for this.

“The reward is competition points, but also that shield, and it does mean a lot to both clubs.”

Now colloquially known as the ‘Seaside Shield’, New Brighton are the current holders after a 20–7 win last year.

The other matches on Saturday see University of Canterbury – behind New Brighton only on points difference – visit Belfast, while third-place HSOB play Christchurch.

DCL Shield holders Linwood take on Marist Albion, who dispatched Belfast 71-19 on Saturday.

Sydenham also host Burnside and Shirley will take on Lincoln University.

Metro Rugby Points

New Brighton 20; Canty Uni 20; HSOB 17; Marist Albion 15; Linwood 14; Burnside 10; Lincoln Uni 9; Sydenham 8; Christchurch 6; Belfast 6; Sumner 3; Shirley 2