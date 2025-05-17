Dunedin club rugby round eight wrap-up

Southern scrummed their way to a 31-15 win against Kaikorai in a Dunedin division 1 game at Bishopscourt today.

The Magpies were utterly dominant and shoved the underpowered Kaikorai pack around.

Prop Mike Mata'afa is worth two men in the scrum and hooker Isileli Otunuku shone as well.

Hard-working locks Corban Agar and Aron Einarsson and openside flanker Harry Taylor leaned their weight to the scrum and got around the field.

Green Island beat Taieri 26-20 today at Peter Johnstone Park in Mosgiel. Photo: Linda Robertson

Centre Justin Malifa was threatening when he got the ball in space.

Kaikorai started promisingly with a lovely team try. They swung it left, right, left, right before eventually busting through close to the ruck.

They led 15-7 at halftime but they could not match Southern’s power and the match drifted away.

Kaikorai first five Ben Miller made some colossal clearances and loosies Slade McDowall and Lucas Casey impressed in a losing effort.

Harbour beat AU 48-27 today at Watson Park in Port Chalmers. Photo: Max Quinn

Green Island made the most of their opportunities to beat Taieri in the "Battle of the Saddle" at Peter Johnstone Park.

They led 26-10 at one stage but Taieri rallied with two late tries.

All the Otago premier and division 1 teams observed a minute of silence for Otago rugby stalwart Tuppy Diack, who died in Dunedin yesterday morning.

His grandson, Morgan Jones, scored for Taieri.

Dunedin thumped Zingari-Richmond 75-7 at Kettle Park and Harbour dispatched Alhambra-Union 48-27 at Watson Park. AU did pick up a bonus point for four tries, which is their first points this season.