Pair arrested after alleged assault involving firearms

Two men have been arrested after an alleged assault involving firearms in Christchurch on Friday morning.

Police said the 41-year-old and 58-year-old were taken into custody after the incident on Conway St in Somerfield about 12.20am.

The victim, who was treated for minor injuries, reported being surrounded by a group, which included two people who appeared to be armed.

The victim was then allegedly assaulted.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may follow," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The victim may have known some of their attackers, police said.

