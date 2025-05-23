Pair arrested after alleged assault involving firearms

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two men have been arrested after an alleged assault involving firearms in Christchurch on Friday morning.
Police said the 41-year-old and 58-year-old were taken into custody after the incident on Conway St in Somerfield about 12.20am.
The victim, who was treated for minor injuries, reported being surrounded by a group, which included two people who appeared to be armed.
The victim was then allegedly assaulted.
"The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may follow," a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The victim may have known some of their attackers, police said.
-APL