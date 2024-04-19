UC aiming to improve on first round win

UC’s Jae Broomfield tries to evade a Linwood tackler during his side’s 28-3 win at the weekend. PHOTO: HARRY ALLAN

University of Canterbury are preparing to face a wounded beast when they take on Marist Albion this weekend.

Defending champions Marist went down 23-20 to High School Old Boys in round one last week.

UC head coach Daniel O’Brien said he expected them to want to make a statement.

“They would see us as an up-and-coming team, and I think they know that if they can do a number on us this week their season’s back on track and they’re flying.

“So I’m expecting they’ll throw the kitchen sink at us, and they’ll come out with everything they can. They’ll be really disappointed if they don’t get the victory.”

O’Brien said his team would only focus on themselves.

“To be completely honest, this early in the season, we’re probably not going to focus too much on Marist.

We’re going to focus more on what we’re doing and how we can improve after our performance against Linwood.”

O’Brien praised that performance – a 28-3 bonus-point victory against the side that dumped them out in the semi-finals last season.

“I think the defence was really good, if you can keep Linwood from scoring a try you’d be really happy because they’re an extremely physical team as well.

“Still a lot to work on in terms of getting the processes right, but you’ll be happy if you’re going to walk away with a bonus point victory.”

Linwood will host HSOB while Christchurch and Shirley will square off with both sides having lost their opening game.

Lincoln University and Sumner will meet in the only match between teams that won their opening game, and Burnside will be hoping for a repeat of their 45-point victory over Belfast when they take on New Brighton.

Sydenham will put the DHL Shield on the line against Belfast at home after winning it off New Brighton last week.

Metro Premier round 2 (2.45pm Saturday)

Marist Albion v UC, Edgar MacIntosh Park

Linwood v HSOB, Linfield Park

Christchurch v Shirley, Christchurch Park

Lincoln Uni v Sumner, Lincoln University

Burnside v New Brighton, Burnside Park

Sydenham v Belfast, Sydenham Park

Points

Burnside 5; Lincoln Uni 5; U of C 5; Sumner 5; Sydenham 5; HSOB 4; Christchurch 2; New Brighton 1; Marist 1; Belfast 1; Linwood 0; Shirley 0