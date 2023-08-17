Crusaders v Chiefs rematch to open Super Rugby season

The 2023 Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and Crusaders. Photo: Getty Images

The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific draw has been released with the season opening in Hamilton with a repeat of this year's final between the champion Crusaders and the Chiefs on February 23.

All of the round two games will be played in Melbourne.

Last season's grand finalists meet again in round six with the Crusaders' hosting the Chiefs in Christchurch on Good Friday.

ANZAC Day will be honoured in round 10 while Culture Round in Round 12 will see the competition celebrate the diverse communities and traditions brought together by rugby.

The Fijian Drua will again play their seven home games in Fiji and Moana Pasifika is currently exploring opportunities to host fixtures in Samoa and other destinations across the Pacific.

Moana Pasifika played their home games at Mt Smart Stadium this year, but organisers are yet to confirm any of their home venues for 2024.

A venue has also yet to be confirmed for the Blues opening game against Fijian Drua with the Black Caps playing Australia twice at Eden Park that weekend.

The Hurricanes are away to the Western Force in the opening round, while the Highlanders host Moana Pasifika.

In round three the Crusaders are in Fiji, they were beaten there by Fijian Drua this year.

The 2024 draw has the 12 teams playing 14 matches during the regular season, consisting of 11 round robin matches and three additional rivalry clashes, followed by an eight-team finals series.