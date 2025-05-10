Saturday, 10 May 2025

Dunedin premier rugby round seven wrap-up

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    Dunedin scored late to edge Southern 18-16 in a tense encounter at Bathgate Park for the Ron Reggett Memorial.

    But the big winner today was Kaikorai, who smashed Harbour 69-15 at Watson Park.

    The Hawks had previously set the benchmark in the competition, so the result will have surprised most punters.

    A depleted Green Island team limped past an injury-hit Zingari-Richmond at Miller Park. 

    Kaikorai took on Harbour at Watson Park today in the seventh round of the Dunedin men's premier...
    Kaikorai took on Harbour at Watson Park today in the seventh round of the Dunedin men's premier rugby competition. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    And University got back into the winner’s circle with a 61-19 win against Alhambra Union at the North Ground.

    The students led 28-0 after 15 minutes. But the Thode twins both crossed for five-pointers to cut the gap.

    AU hung tough during the early stages of the second half but faded and conceded a bunch of tries in the final quarter of the game.

    University hooker Oliver Hatch grabbed a brace of tries and winger Jeremiah Asi also crossed twice.