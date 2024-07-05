England searching for first victory in Dunedin

All Blacks winger Jonah Lomu in full flight, with Taine Randell in support, during their team’s test against England at Carisbrook in 1998. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN This is just the fourth time the All Blacks and England will meet in a test in Dunedin. Hayden Meikle casts an eye back over the previous three clashes.

1998

All Blacks 64

England 22

The background: England were caught in a stoush between clubs and country, and forced to send an under-strength team down under. They started with a 76-0 loss to Australia, ouch. The All Blacks were gearing back up after utterly dominating world rugby in 1996-97. That would SURELY continue in 1998.

The game: Goodness, that’s a score and a-half. Fingers crossed for as much action under the roof tomorrow night. This was obviously a record for the All Blacks, who scored nine tries to three at Carisbrook. There is a bit of a caveat, though, as the test was semi-spoiled thanks to a red card. Rugged lock Danny Grewcock became the first Englishman ordered off in a test for 23 years when referee Wayne Erickson banished him for trampling on the head of Otago hooker Anton Oliver after 29 minutes. The All Blacks led just 9-3 at that point but promptly scored three tries in five minutes. The home crowd relished seeing Otago players Taine Randell (two), Jeff Wilson (two) and Josh Kronfeld score tries, while the great Christian Cullen bagged a double to make it seven tries in three tests at the House of Pain. It was Randell’s first test as captain.

The ODT said: "But there was a strangely flat feeling at the end of the game. There is not quite the same satisfaction is beating a team of 14 players, even if England deserved to be a player short." (Brent Edwards)

The aftermath: Lots happened. English coach Clive Woodward — who had recently learned his father had died — tore into All Blacks coach John Hart for talking to the referee at halftime. Rival hookers Norm Hewitt and Richard Cockerill traded punches outside the long-lamented Bowling Green Hotel later that night. The All Blacks won the second test 40-10 at Eden Park but then lost five straight tests. Woodward and boy wonder Jonny Wilkinson would win the World Cup in 2003.

Random All Black: Mark Carter was on the bench. Surely the fair-minded Carisbrook crowd did not boo him.

Random Englishman: Ben Sturnham had the great fortune of playing for England three times — in the three heavy losses on this tour.

The crowd gets into the spirit at Carisbrook in 2004. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN 2004

All Blacks 36

England 3

The background: Everything pointed to a titanic test at Carisbrook. The All Blacks were starting life under new coach Graham "Ted" Henry and assistants Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith, while the English were cock-a-hoop after winning their first World Cup title in Australia. But Martin Johnson had retired, and Wilkinson was injured.

The game: Willowy All Blacks winger Joe Rokocoko caught the kick-off and beat half a dozen tackles on a 70m run. Talk about setting the tone for a test. The All Blacks were simply irresistible as they produced a dominant effort on a bitterly cold night at the Brook. The forwards had their way with the English, Dan Carter — at second five, with Carlos Spencer at 10 — kicked goals from everywhere, and Rokocoko and Doug Howlett were a menace out wide.

The All Blacks and England get ready to pack down a scrum at Carisbrook in 2004. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"This was arguably the best performance by the All Blacks in a night test in New Zealand since the lights were switched on in 1996. The All Blacks were ruthless, aggressive and relentless as they dismantled the pride of England in a display which earned a standing ovation from the capacity crowd." (Brent Edwards)

The aftermath: The All Blacks won the second test 36-12 at Eden Park. Henry was under the pump in 2007, when the All Blacks crashed out of the World Cup, but he earned a knighthood with victory four years later. Bath lock Steve Borthwick came off the bench at Carisbrook, and returns to Dunedin as the highly regarded coach of England. Perhaps the biggest talking point was the stir caused by a venerable English rugby writer, the late Eddie Butler. The Observer scribe described ageing Carisbrook as "a primeval rugby ground, an untidy pile of girders and concrete blocks on the edge of town, surrounded by a highway, railway tracks, coal yards, car repair shops and second-hand dealerships. It is cold and old, cramped and damp. They do not serve prawn sandwiches here; they sell meat pies, low on temperature, high on gristle." And, lo, years of debate would follow about a replacement stadium.

Random All Black: Abrasive lock Keith Robinson played only 12 tests but he was at his best this night.

Random Englishman: Did you realise Royal Family member Mike Tindall played a bit of rugby? True story!

All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino, with Conrad Smith in support, charge towards England’s Manu Tuilagi during the 2014 test at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH 2014

All Blacks 28

England 27

The background: Carisbrook was gone, and in its place rose Forsyth Barr Stadium. The All Blacks had laboured to a 20-15 win in the first test. Both sides had one eye on the World Cup a year later.

The game: Two teams combined for a barnstormer of a test. England made much of the early running and led 10-6 at the break. But the All Blacks lit a spark and rolled in three tries in the third quarter. Ben Smith, the beloved Otago man making his first test start at fullback, had a marvellous game. England scored twice late to give them some cheer.

The ODT said: "Two teams intent on winning and playing attacking rugby, a hometown hero on top of his game and, in the end, an All Black win. Throw in a streaker — felled in the best defensive hit of the night — and this match at Forsyth Barr Stadium had it all." (Steve Hepburn)

A streaker during the 2014 All Blacks v England test at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The All Blacks completed a 3-0 sweep with a 36-13 win in Hamilton a week later. In 2015, one of the all time great All Blacks teams swept to World Cup glory for a third time.

Random All Black: He is hardly random, but lock Patrick Tuipolotu made his first test appearance off the bench. He and fellow reserves Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara are the only players from that test still in the squad.

Random Englishman: England used seven of their eight reserves. The only sub left cooling his heels? First five Freddie Burns, who would return nine years later to play for the Highlanders.