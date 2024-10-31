Former Canterbury winger gets Wales call-up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Former Canterbury winger Blair Murray looks set to don the red and white after Warren Gatland named him in his 35-man Wales squad to take on Fiji, Australia and South Africa next month.
The 23-year-old was born and bred in New Zealand but qualifies for Wales through his mother.
Murray scored seven tries in eight appearances for Canterbury last year.
He played his club rugby for University before departing for Scarlets in Wales in July.
University coach Daniel O’Brien said his call-up for Wales was no surprise.
"Blair was the best player in the (Metro) competition by far.
"I always knew he was going to achieve at the next level, and I think what he’s done in a very short time in Wales is a testament to his ability. He’s going to be a real surprise packet in that Welsh squad.
"I think they straightaway saw what we’ve been seeing for the last few years," he said.
"There’s real pride for myself and the team to see him take the next step in his professional rugby career."
O’Brien said Murray has been in "phenomenal form" in the United Rugby Championship, which involves franchises from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.
"He had an amazing try save in the second game and had a couple of good runs as well, and then scored a fantastic try from about 25 metres out a couple of games ago."
Wales are currently on a nine-game losing streak, but Gatland will be hoping the high-flying winger could be exactly what they need to get back on track.
He is likely to earn his first cap for Wales against Fiji next month.
Wales upcoming tests:
Sunday 10 November 2024
- Wales v Fiji
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 2.40am NZDT (Monday)
Sunday 17 November 2024
- Wales v Australia
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 5.10am NZDT (Monday)
Saturday 23 November 2024
- Wales v South Africa
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 6.40am NZDT (Sunday)
Six Nations
Friday 31 January 2025
- France v Wales
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 9.15am NZDT (Saturday)
Saturday 8 February 2025
- Italy v Wales
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 3.15am NZDT (Sunday)
Saturday 22 February 2025
- Wales v Ireland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 3.15am NZDT (Sunday)
Saturday 8 March 2025
- Scotland v Wales
Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 5.45am NZDT (Sunday)
Saturday 15 March 2025
- Wales v England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 5.45am NZDT (Sunday)