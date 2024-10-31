Former Canterbury winger gets Wales call-up

Blair Murray on the field for Scarlets in their game against the Vodacom Bulls earlier this month. Photo: Getty Images

Former Canterbury winger Blair Murray looks set to don the red and white after Warren Gatland named him in his 35-man Wales squad to take on Fiji, Australia and South Africa next month.

The 23-year-old was born and bred in New Zealand but qualifies for Wales through his mother.

Murray scored seven tries in eight appearances for Canterbury last year.

He played his club rugby for University before departing for Scarlets in Wales in July.

University coach Daniel O’Brien said his call-up for Wales was no surprise.

"Blair was the best player in the (Metro) competition by far.

"I always knew he was going to achieve at the next level, and I think what he’s done in a very short time in Wales is a testament to his ability. He’s going to be a real surprise packet in that Welsh squad.

"I think they straightaway saw what we’ve been seeing for the last few years," he said.

Blair Murray playing at home for Canterbury against Auckland in 2023. Photo: Getty Images

O’Brien said Murray was an asset both on and off the field.

"There’s real pride for myself and the team to see him take the next step in his professional rugby career."

O’Brien said Murray has been in "phenomenal form" in the United Rugby Championship, which involves franchises from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

"He had an amazing try save in the second game and had a couple of good runs as well, and then scored a fantastic try from about 25 metres out a couple of games ago."

Wales are currently on a nine-game losing streak, but Gatland will be hoping the high-flying winger could be exactly what they need to get back on track.

He is likely to earn his first cap for Wales against Fiji next month.

Wales upcoming tests:

Sunday 10 November 2024

Wales v Fiji

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.40am NZDT (Monday)

Sunday 17 November 2024

Wales v Australia

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 5.10am NZDT (Monday)

Saturday 23 November 2024

Wales v South Africa

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 6.40am NZDT (Sunday)

Six Nations

Friday 31 January 2025

France v Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 9.15am NZDT (Saturday)

Saturday 8 February 2025

Italy v Wales

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 3.15am NZDT (Sunday)

Saturday 22 February 2025

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 3.15am NZDT (Sunday)

Saturday 8 March 2025

Scotland v Wales

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 5.45am NZDT (Sunday)

Saturday 15 March 2025