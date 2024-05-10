High School Old Boys aim to avoid DCL Shield 'curse'

HSOB’s Josh Pitt carries the ball into contact against Sydenham in his side’s 20-19 win. PHOTO: ELLA SUGRUE

High School Old Boys coach Joff Mooar says there are no easy games in the Metro rugby competition after his side’s 20-19 win over Sydenham.

Joff Mooar.

Four games into the season, he is happy with where his team is placed but said there is still work to be done.

HSOB picked up the DCL Shield with their win over Sydenham - and Mooar hopes this tenure goes better than their last one.

“It’s a bit of a curse sometimes.

“We had it last year, we won it one week and then lost it the following.

“We’re just sort of working our way through.

"We’re not going over everything each week, we’re just picking bits and pieces.

“Everything’s tracking nicely, but we’ll always be working on stuff."

Mooar praised his side for their victory, which sees them remain in the top four on the ladder.

“It was going to be a tough game, but the boys actually went very well. It was great to stay in the fight and get one up against a very good Sydenham team,” he said.

Mooar said a couple of players had picked up knocks, but he was only sweating on the fitness of Crusaders under-20 prop Riley Brewis – brother of current Crusader Finlay Brewis.

“He took one on the knee, sort of twisted or hyperextended I think, but he’s come back alright. It’s not as bad as we thought, so that’s quite a good thing,” said Mooar. “He should hopefully be fit for Saturday.’’

HSOB lock Vinnie O’Connell leaps high to compete for the ball. PHOTO: ELLA SUGRUE

On Saturday they take on Christchurch at home in their first shield defence.

Mooar was expecting another tough clash despite their opponents’ lowly position on the table.

“There’s never an easy game in this competition, they’re a bit of a dark horse.

“(They’re) young fellas, so they can do anything, they’ll come at us pretty much full on.”

Saturday’s other games see Burnside – who are top of the table and unbeaten – host third-placed Lincoln University.

Shirley beat Linwood last weekend to claim their first win of the season but still sit bottom of the table thanks to a poor points difference, and travel to Sumner on Saturday to face the Wave – who overturned a 22-0 deficit to beat Marist Albion 34-32.

Marist will host Belfast while Canterbury University play away to New Brighton, and Sydenham will look to bounce back from their loss to HSOB when they play Linwood.

Metro rugby round 4

Linwood 23 Shirley 28

Marist Albion 32 Sumner 34

Christchurch 15 New Brighton 25

Lincoln Uni 31 Canterbury Uni 26

Burnside 52 Belfast 25

Sydenham 19 HSOB 20

Round 5 (2.45pm Saturday)

Sumner v Shirley, St Leonard’s Square

Belfast v Marist Albion, Sheldon Park

New Brighton v Canterbury Uni, Rawhiti Domain

Burnside v Lincoln Uni, Burnside Park

HSOB v Christchurch, Bob Deans Field

Linwood v Sydenham, Linfield Park

Points

Burnside 18; Sydenham 16; Lincoln Uni 15; HSOB 15; Marist 11; UC 11; Sumner 11; Linwood 10; Belfast 7; New Brighton 6; Christchurch 6; Shirley 6