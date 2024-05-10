High School Old Boys aim to avoid DCL Shield 'curse'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
HSOB picked up the DCL Shield with their win over Sydenham - and Mooar hopes this tenure goes better than their last one.
“It’s a bit of a curse sometimes.
“We had it last year, we won it one week and then lost it the following.
“We’re just sort of working our way through.
"We’re not going over everything each week, we’re just picking bits and pieces.
“Everything’s tracking nicely, but we’ll always be working on stuff."
Mooar praised his side for their victory, which sees them remain in the top four on the ladder.
“It was going to be a tough game, but the boys actually went very well. It was great to stay in the fight and get one up against a very good Sydenham team,” he said.
Mooar said a couple of players had picked up knocks, but he was only sweating on the fitness of Crusaders under-20 prop Riley Brewis – brother of current Crusader Finlay Brewis.
“He took one on the knee, sort of twisted or hyperextended I think, but he’s come back alright. It’s not as bad as we thought, so that’s quite a good thing,” said Mooar. “He should hopefully be fit for Saturday.’’
Mooar was expecting another tough clash despite their opponents’ lowly position on the table.
“There’s never an easy game in this competition, they’re a bit of a dark horse.
“(They’re) young fellas, so they can do anything, they’ll come at us pretty much full on.”
Saturday’s other games see Burnside – who are top of the table and unbeaten – host third-placed Lincoln University.
Shirley beat Linwood last weekend to claim their first win of the season but still sit bottom of the table thanks to a poor points difference, and travel to Sumner on Saturday to face the Wave – who overturned a 22-0 deficit to beat Marist Albion 34-32.
Marist will host Belfast while Canterbury University play away to New Brighton, and Sydenham will look to bounce back from their loss to HSOB when they play Linwood.