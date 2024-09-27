High School Old Boys Light Bears pumped for All Blacks curtain-raiser clash

A ‘once in a lifetime’ experience awaits the High School Old Boys U85kg side the Light Bears when they make the trip to Wellington for the final of the U85kg National Club Cup on Saturday.

The Light Bears, who are trying to defend the title they won last year, will take on Auckland club Pakuranga Panthers at Sky Stadium, with the match serving as the curtain-raiser to the All Blacks’ game against Australia.

Captain and first five-eighth Jarred Percival said excitement levels are “off the charts’’.

“All we know is it’s in Wellington, at the Cake Tin, curtain-raiser to the Bledisloe, against Pakuranga, and the boys are absolutely chomping at the bit to get out there and have one last go at the season.”

Blindside flanker Joshua Purdon carries the ball into contact for the Light Bears. PHOTO: JAMES MUNRO@ITCH.NZ

Hoping to be in attendance is ‘happiness specialist’ Crusader Willi Heinz, who is HSOB’s rugby development officer and in charge of team culture at the Light Bears.

Heinz said he’d be in attendance in Wellington, if all goes according to plan.

“They’re just confirming how many flights and stuff are available, but if there’s a spare spot on the plane, I think they’re keen for me to come up, run the water and be the hype man if I can,” he said.

Percival said Heinz’s rugby experience was hugely beneficial – he’s played at the top level in New Zealand and made 13 appearances for England.

“He’s been in many different environments, and brings the best parts from those back to the Light Bears for us to enjoy.”

Sadly, Heinz is only involved in a non-playing capacity – tipping the scales at close to 90kg.

“It would have been a bit of a struggle to get me down there,” he said. “And I’m engaged towards NPC at the moment.”

But he hopes the Light Bears can achieve their goal.

“They were very clear on what they wanted to achieve, and that was to go back-to-back, so they’ve given themselves an opportunity and what a great occasion it’s going to be,” he said.