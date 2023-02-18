Highlanders don't disappoint in Queenstown

Highlanders centre Josh Timu tries to burst through a tackle during his team’s Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match against Moana Pasifika at the Queenstown Recreation Ground yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Queenstown has been waiting about three years to watch the Highlanders play in the resort.

Last night, almost 12 months to the day since their pre-season Super Rugby game against Moana Pasifika was cancelled, when seven players from the latter’s squad tested positive for Covid, they finally delivered.

An estimated 5000 people packed into the Queenstown Rec Ground on a balmy summer evening to watch as the two sides had their last hit-outs before the season opens next week.

Before kick-off, a moment’s silence was observed to acknowledge those who have died as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, which has wreaked havoc in the North Island over the past week.

After the whistle blew, it took a full 10 minutes before the Highlanders managed to wrestle possession, but they wasted no time crossing the line for their first try moments later, converted by Sam Gilbert.

The 24-year-old had a blinder of a game, converting all but one of his team’s five tries, including one he scored, and one he set up.

Starting at fullback, he moved to inside centre in the second half.

Coach Clarke Dermody said that was a "bit foreign" for him, "but he’s a good player".

"It’s an exciting year for him - it’s obviously his third year with us, and he’s really come into it."

The Highlanders seemed to find their rhythm in the first half, leading 21-5 going into the break, but Moana Pasifika looked dangerous all night, although failed to capitalise on opportunities, missing first-up tackles.

After the oranges, though, Moana Pasifika came out firing, scoring after about five minutes — only for the Highlanders to strike back three minutes later.

While plenty of fresh legs came off the Highlanders bench, including former England star Freddie Burns, the side seemed to lose momentum, resulting in a scrappy, disjointed and somewhat frenetic second half.

Their season-opener is against the Blues in Dunedin next Saturday night. Dermody said that side would pose a similar threat to Moana Pasifika.

"They’re big ball runners and they like to offload, so we have to be right on around our defence for the week. That’ll be the main focus, and then just executing a bit more when we’re on attack."

Dermody said despite the messiness towards the end of the game, he was happy most players got a decent run, and there were no major injuries of note to report.

Mostly, though, they were happy to finally play in front of a crowd in Queenstown.

"It’s obviously been a terrible time for everyone, and the last couple of days have been great, being able to come up and we reconnect with the fans up here.

"We played here last year, but I think people were watching through the fence ... it’s just awesome to be able to bring the game back."

In yesterday’s other pre-season match, the Chiefs beat the Blue 47-33 in Pukekohe.

Super Rugby pre-season

The scores

Highlanders 33

Jonah Lowe 2, Sam Gilbert, Shannon Frizell, Mitch Hunt tries, Sam Gilbert 4 con

Moana Pasifika 24

William Havili, Danny Toala, Mahonri Ngakuru, Michael Curry tries, Christian Lealiifano 2 con

Halftime 21-5

