Highlanders name team for Crusaders clash

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai will start in the relatively unfamiliar position of second five against the Crusaders on Waitangi Day in Invercargill. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has named a strong starting XV but also made a couple of intriguing selections for their preseason game against the Crusaders in Invercargill on Thursday.

It is the last chance for Joseph and his coaches to run their eyes over likely starters for the Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Waratahs in Sydney next Friday night.

Mostly, they have named a preseason XV of a predictable nature, though it is possible openside flanker and a couple of spots in the backline will raise some eyebrows.

Hurricanes recruit Veveni Lasaqa earns a start in the No 7 jersey.

The hard-hitting Fijian remains a bit of an unknown quantity at this level and it will be intriguing to see how his physical talents mesh with No 8 Hugh Renton and new blindside flanker TK Howden.

Sean Withy, the regular blindside last year but likely to get a fair crack at his preferred openside role with Billy Harmon overseas, is on the bench as he will have not long returned from being the Highlanders’ representative at tomorrow's Super Rugby Pacific launch in Sydney.

The forwards elsewhere look thoroughly predictable with All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot sure to get a rapturous welcome by Stags fans as he is joined by new hooker Soane Vikena and Saula Ma’u in the front row, and Fabian Holland and Mitch Dunshea resuming their combination at lock.

Inside backs Folau Fakatava and Cameron Millar, centre Tanielu Tele’a and veteran winger Jona Nareki all start and are odds-on to do so again regularly this season.

New winger Caleb Tangitau gets another chance ahead of Southland flyer Michael Manson, and senior hand Sam Gilbert is again at fullback with rising star Finn Hurley on the bench.

The wildcard is at second five, where Joseph has chosen to start Timoci Tavatavanawai.

It is an interesting experiment as Tavatavanawai has largely played his elite rugby as a winger, though he does have midfield experience.

The co-captain needs to be on the field somewhere and it seems unlikely his physical presence and skillset will not translate just fine to second five.

Super Rugby titles are obviously not won in the preseason but Thursday's game is another important chance for the Highlanders to build some confidence and maybe even extend a mini-hoodoo over their noisy neighbours.

"We’re incredibly excited to round out our preseason with such an exciting encounter on Waitangi Day," Joseph said.

"Playing against the Crusaders is always a massive challenge, but it’s one our players are ready for.

‘‘We know the fans in Invercargill will create an electric atmosphere, and we’re looking forward to delivering a great performance."

The Highlanders are heading south this morning to visit schools and attend a luncheon.

The Crusaders have named a strong team featuring 10 past or present All Blacks in the starting XV.



Highlanders team to play Crusaders

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Caleb Tangitau, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sosefo Kautai, Josh Tengblad, Lui Naeata, Sean Withy, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Taine Robinson, Jake Te Hiwi, Michael Manson, Finn Hurley.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod, David Havili (captain), Sevu Reece, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, Antonio Shalfoon, Tahlor Cahill, Fletcher Newell, George Bell, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: George Bower, Ioane Moananu, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Liam Jack, Hunter Morrison, Xavier Saifoloi, Tom Christie, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Macca Springer, Toby Bell, Levi Aumua, Maioni Kunawave.