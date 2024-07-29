Linwood claim Metro rugby title

Linwood won their first Canterbury Metro Premier rugby title in 51 years on Sunday.

The last time Linwood won the competition the side was stacked with All Blacks and Canterbury players, including hooker Tane Norton, fullback Fergie McCormack and wing Terry Mitchell.

The current Linwood squad have now etched their names into the record books after their 39-32 win over University of Canterbury in the final.

When the ball was kicked out at full time, Linwood supporters stormed Rugby Park to congratulate their team.

It also capped a memorable season for Linwood captain and lock Tepasu Thomas who played his 100th match for the club in the final.

"It (the club) has always been a happy place for me and my family, and that’s what’s sort of special about it," said Thomas who joined Linwood 10 years ago.

"My kids are welcome everywhere I go, so they’re always at the club. People know my kids and vice versa, other people have kids and we’re just one big family.”

Photo: Linwood Rugby Club

Linwood upset Lincoln University in the quarter-finals, HSOB in the semis and Marist Albion 32-29 in the preliminary final on their way to the grand final.

Head coach Brendan Nolan said the community support in their run to the final had been outstanding.

"It’s truly uplifting for our group to know that it means so much to a lot of people."