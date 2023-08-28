Malakai Fekitoa's massive month

Malakai Fekitoa. Photo: Getty Images

In the same week as welcoming his second child, former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa has been called up by Tonga for the Rugby World Cup, one of five former ABs who are set to play in France for the Pacific team.

Fekitoa, 31, who was a member of the Highlanders 2015 title-winning side before he signed for Toulon, will play alongside former All Blacks Charles Piutau, Augustine Pulu, Vaea Fifita and George Moala.

Fekitoa, who was a pin-up boy of New Zealand rugby, recently got engaged and he and his Spanish partner Claudia Velazco welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Mila, this week. Their first daughter, Mara, was born in England last year.

Fekitoa, who played in the All Blacks 2015 RWC campaign in England, last ran on for the team in 2017. Later that year he finished playing in New Zealand, leaving the Highlanders to play for Toulon in France.

The UK beckoned within two years and Fekitoa has since played for Wasps in England and Munster in Ireland.

Tongan-born-and-raised Fekitoa was selected in the Tongan squad for the 2022 Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji, having become eligible after World Rugby’s eligibility rules were amended to allow players to switch national allegiance after completing a stand-down period.

In May, Fekitoa helped Munster claim their first United Rugby Championship with a win over the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Later that month, Velazco and Mara were there to see him play his last game for Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Fekitoa will next play for Benetton in Italy, meaning another exciting move for his young family, this time to Treviso. Last month there was more good news when Fekitoa and Velazco announced their engagement from Barcelona, Spain.

Then Fekitoa was back in Tonga, telling his Instagram followers he was grateful to be back home and to play at Teufaiva Sport Stadium in Nuku’alofa after 16 years.

“An emotional day playing in front of my family, representing our people,” he posted.

By Ricardo Simich