'Netflix and chocolate?': World Cup-winner sets new goals for life after rugby

After an international career spanning 30 years, Kendra Cocksedge has hung up her boots. But she won’t be too far away from the rugby field as she returns to the job she loves. Jaime Cunningham reports.

It is back to normality for Black Ferns legend Kendra Cocksedge, as she swiftly returns back to the game - but there’s a slight catch.

Just two weeks after winning her third World Cup title, the now-retired Cocksedge is back into her role as women’s rugby participation manager for the South Island at New Zealand Rugby.

The most-capped Black Fern, who debuted for the team as a 19-year-old in 2007, is enjoying settling into a “normal life routine,” since returning to Christchurch after the tournament.

Kendra Cocksedge with the Rugby World Cup trophy after beating England in the final at Eden Park on November 12. Photo: Hannah Peters / World Rugby via Getty Images)

Cocksedge, 34, doesn’t believe the feeling of being retired from the game has “kicked in yet” and said it probably won’t next year either.

She’s still adjusting to a life without regular training runs and even asked her Instagram followers what a training schedule for a “non full-time athlete” looks like.

"I got a little bit of help.

"Lots of answers said to watch Netflix and eat chocolate.

"There were a few who asked me: ‘Why do you need to train, you’re retired?’” she said.

Last week, she went for her first run since the tournament ended.

"I Just ran. I didn’t time it, having always raced the clock,” she said.

"It was relaxing mentally.”

After all, Cocksedge deserves to relax after an impressive 15 years' wearing the black jersey.

Last week she had the time to visit Orana Wildlife Park before having to return to her position at New Zealand Rugby.

Cocksedge said if she didn’t go back to her job so soon, she’d "get bored".

"I just need to get in a routine of doing something."

There’s not much Cocksedge hasn’t already done.

In 2018, she became the first female player to win the Kelvin Tremain Memorial Trophy for best rugby player in the country at the New Zealand Rugby awards.

Kendra Cocksedge returned to her role at NZ Rugby on Thursday. Photo: Canterbury Rugby

Cocksedge was also the women’s World Rugby player of the year in 2015.

For the Black Ferns, this year has also been historic.

The team played their first World Cup as professional players on full-time contracts, with the majority of the Black Ferns on retainers of $35,000 to $70,000 a year, with some earning more than $130,000 - similar to the average Super Rugby player.

They also gained a $25,000 bonus after winning the final.

However, Cocksedge’s highlight of the year was the opening World Cup game against Australia at Eden Park.

With a crowd of over 34,000, she believes it was a "turning point" for the women’s game and led to the final against England selling out with 43,000 people packing into the stadium a month later.

"It was just incredible - there are no words to describe it.”

Cocksedge said she was "still on a high" two weeks on from her last game.

The Taranaki-born halfback has no plans to leave Christchurch after she moved here in 2007 when she received a cricket scholarship at Lincoln University.

Cocksedge said she can’t see herself living anywhere else, as the city has become her "home" for all things rugby - "I love it".

Although still involved with rugby through her current job, she doesn’t see herself having too much to do with club rugby next season.

"I need to take a break for the next 12-or-so months," she said.

"But I’d like to go into grassroots coaching, maybe lead an under-15 boys team.

"Something challenging like that. We’ll see."

A return to cricket for the former Central Hinds player is also off the cards, although Cocksedge admits she has received some messages about playing a few T20 social games now that she has retired from rugby.

The former Canterbury representative said, as an influential sportswoman, her focus will be on continuing to "market the game as best as possible, starting at community level".

"It’s really exciting with the influx of juniors wanting to play the game," she said.

The future of women’s rugby in New Zealand is also looking very exciting.

Young girls now have female rugby figures to look up to, unlike Cocksedge who didn’t know who the Black Ferns were when she was a young player, and instead aimed to play for the All Blacks.

Cocksedge said she would like to see "both contact and non-contact grades" for youth in the future, with the purpose to draw more players into the sport.

She’s now an influence for all players, young and old. This was shown in a note left on her truck at Orana Wildlife Park this week, which read: "To Kendra, you are inspirational."

With the return of Super Rugby Aupiki in February, Cocksedge said it is important to keep the momentum gained by women’s rugby going in the community and through its fans.

"Every young girl can now aspire to play rugby as a full-time job. It’s pretty cool."

