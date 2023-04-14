Premier club rugby returns with final rematch

Sydenham will be without three players from last year's winning squad this season, including Blair Ryall (centre) who has moved to Southland to play for the Stags. Photo: B King Jaime Cunningham looks at this weekend’s match-ups.

•Sydenham v Marist Albion at Sydenham Park

Last result: Sydenham 23, Marist Albion 15

Arguably the most anticipated match of the round will be a rematch of last year’s final between Sydenham and Marist Albion. Both Ian Robinson (Marist) and Ben Rhodes (Sydenham) will be leading each of their sides once again.

Sydenham have lost Blair Ryall, Dan Fransen and Patrick Thacker from last year’s winning side but will no doubt be eyeing up back-to-back titles.

Marist will be looking to reach the final for the fourth year in a row. Ben Blair returns to the Marist coaching team after a year away and will be assisted by former player Robbie Harlow and Ross Kennedy.

•Belfast v Shirley at Sheldon Park

Last result: Shirley 44, Belfast 18

Belfast and Shirley will want to get their 2023 campaign off to a winning start after disappointing seasons last year. Belfast managed to finish 11th after they beat Burnside 22-18 in their final game of the season.

Shirley were unable to finish inside the top eight following their plate semi-final loss against University of Canterbury.

Belfast go into the first round on the back of a pre-season win against Burnside, with Jimmy Hema returning as head coach. Shirley will be without young lock Fitifiti Sa this season, who has moved to the Taranaki Bulls.

•Burnside v High School Old Boys’ at Burnside Park

Last result: HSOB 32, Burnside 10

Last year’s beaten semi-finalists High School Old Boys’ will take on Burnside on Saturday. HSOB lost the semi in an extra-time thriller against eventual champions Sydenham.

Joff Mooar returns as head coach of HSOB, assisted by Sione Lea. After making the 2021 final, Burnside never got going last season and finished with a close loss in the 11th place playoff against Belfast.

Willie Brown takes over from Dave Robertson as head coach of Burnside, and will be looking to get the club back to it’s winning ways.

•Christchurch v University of Canterbury at Christchurch Football Club

Last result: Christchurch 45, University of Canterbury 33

University of Canterbury had a strong end to last season and will want to pick up where they left off. However, the Ilam-based side will be looking to make the top six, after they won last year’s plate final against Sumner 39-19. Experienced Daniel O’Brien returns as head coach for University of Canterbury, alongside Johnny Leo’o and Simon Gunn. Christchurch also reached the plate finals but went down 23-7 to Sumner in their semi-final.

The team and head coach John Sheratt will be looking to make finals in the club’s 160th year.

Gareth D’almeida.

Last result: Linwood 34, Sumner 10

Linwood will host Sumner at home for their first game of the season. Going down to Marist Albion in the semi- final last year, Linwood will be looking to continue their pre-season form on Saturday.

The side came away with a 43-33 win against Burnside last month, but will be without 2022 vice-captain Inga Finau who has moved to France.

Sumner played both Southbridge and Prebbleton during their pre-season and will be looking to contest the championship after making the plate final last year.

Former Sumner Storm coach Gareth D’almeida will lead the Wave for the first time.

Canterbury and Crusaders player Liam Allen (front) will be missing from Lincoln University's side this season. Photo: Supplied

Last result: New Brighton 15, Lincoln University 10

It will be a battle of the Pawson brothers on Saturday. Scott Pawson will return as head coach of New Brighton, while Lincoln University have retained Jason Pawson as co-coach alongside Simon Livingstone.

Lincoln University will be missing loose forward Liam Allen, who is currently playing for Lyon in the Challenge Cup in France. New Brighton go into the season on the back of plenty of pre-season games, including matches against HSOB, Suburbs, Kaiapoi and Sydenham.

Both teams were beaten preliminary-finalists so will be looking for a better finish this season.

•All games start at 2.45pm on Saturday.