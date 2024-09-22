Spirit show grit in tough loss to Cyclones

Charlotte Va'afusuaga of Otago is tackled during tonight's Farah Palmer Cup championship final against Manawatū at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North. Photo: Getty Images

Manawatū Cyclones centre Holly-Rae Mete scored a hat-trick to help her side beat the Otago Spirit 33-3 in the Farah Palmer Cup championship final this evening.

After a quiet first half, Mete – who has been the inform player and leads nearly every competition statistic – came to life in the second half to help her side win and finish off an unbeaten season in Palmerston North.

The Cyclones, who were runners up last season to Northland Kauri, will now make the step up to the premiership next season.

It was not the end to the season the Spirit desired, but the scoreline does not showcase the grit, determination and heart the Spirit played with.

They were brave as they tamed the Cyclones in the opening quarter and never gave up when things did not go their way in tough, boggy conditions.

Early jitters made for a messy opening 10 minutes with neither side able to hold on to the ball.

The Spirit were the first to settle when winger Jamie Church won a penalty over the ball.

They were camped in the 22m, after two lineouts and a scrum, and chipped away to find their way through.

Eventually the Cyclones coughed up a penalty in front and Georgia Cormick banged over the first points for the Spirit to lead 3-0.

The Cyclones finally found some rhythm and pulled together six phases right on the line.

That would usually lead to points, but the Spirit were gutsy on defence and first five Sheree Hume ripped the ball to turn it over on the line.

Paige Lush of Manawatū passes the ball. Photo: Getty Images

It was the most the Cyclones had been tested all season.

The Cyclones were ruthless at scrum time – one of the only areas they have not fired from this season – and had a point to prove.

Flanker Anahera Hamahona found the Spirit flat footed, and put in a little step, to eventually get the Cyclones on the board.

Captain Kahurangi Sturmey added another soon after.

When they had the ball and the room to play, the Cyclones really showed why they have been the benchmark all season.

Prop Eilis Doyle won a big jackal turnover right on the halftime buzzer and the Cyclones held a 14-3 lead.

Both teams were guilty of poor handling and wanted to tidy that up heading into the second half.

As the Spirit exited their danger zone, they knocked the ball on and gave the Cyclones easy possession.

They held on to the ball and Mete caught everyone off guard when she picked the ball up and ran over the ruck to score.

That was a blow for the Spirit just one minute into the second half.

The visitors had a good attacking shape and they came close a couple of times.

But the Cyclones stormed over the Spirit at the breakdown in a brilliant counter ruck that started something special.

Holly-Rae Mete of Manawatū pushes through. Photo: Getty Images

Fullback Maia Davis swung the ball wide to Wikitoria Doyle, who gained some ground and put a nice ball inside to Mete who ran away to grab her second.

Things just did not stick for the Spirit when they needed them too, but they never shied away from keeping the ball alive and working hard.

In almost a repeat of her first try, Mete spotted the gap from the ruck 5m out and went over for a hat-trick.

Cunningham charged down Davis’ conversion for the Cyclones to hold a 33-3 lead.

Captain Julia Gorinski played her 65th, and final, game for the Spirit and Doyle earned her 50th cap.

Farah Palmer Cup

The scores

Manawatū Cyclones 33

Holly-Rae Mete 3, Anahera Hamahona, Kahurani Sturmey tries; Maia Davis 4 con.

Otago Spirit 3

Georgia Cormick pen

Halftime: Manawatū Cyclones 14-3