Hornby High jiu-jitsu champion takes aim at world stage

Enzo Mediavillo won gold at the Pan Pacific international kids jiu-jitsu championships. Photo: Supplied

Becoming a professional Brazilian jiu-jitsu exponent is the long-term goal for young Christchurch martial artist Enzo Mediavillo.

The Hornby High School year 9 student won his third gold medal in three years at the Pan Pacific international kids jiu-jitsu championships in Melbourne.

He won by performing a submission move - the joint-locking armbar. He also competed in the stealth grappling event over the weekend in Christchurch

Enzo, who represents Oceanside Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Academy which is based in Sydenham, is ranked as New Zealand's top youth in the kids advanced division.

“It was a great honour to represent my academy, teammates and maybe our country someday,” said Enzo.

“I want to be a professional one day to showcase my skills and talent.”

The 13-year-old was inspired to take up Brazilian jiu-jitsu by his dad Michael and his godfather Raymond. He has now been competing and training for more than three years.

Enzo won a gold medal at the Canterbury wrestling championship last year, but his main sport and focus is jiu-jitsu. Photo: Supplied

Enzo said he: “Has always aspired to be a top competitor”.

Enzo is a kickboxer and wrestler and has also played hockey.

“(In) August this year I won a gold medal in the Canterbury wrestling championship but my main sport and focus is Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which I really love.”

Enzo is a four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu national champion for his division and has won 34 times at regional championships. He claimed his first international championship title a few weeks ago.

“Currently, I have a ‘smooth comp’ record of 88 wins, 80 submissions and only six losses by defeats,” said Enzo.

“I love competing, because we travel around the country, meeting new people, learning some new skills but competing overseas was the best.”

He said he felt a lot of joy and pride since it was his first time competing internationally.

“Before I competed for the championship, I had really good preparation - like intense training and exercise, competing against bigger and heavier weight divisions, watching my diet and sleep - and gratefully I won the gold medal.”

Enzo and his family moved to Christchurch from the Philippines 12 years ago.

He has two competitions left this year: Abu Dhabi Combat Club this weekend in Auckland, and the New Zealand Brazilian jiu-jitsu federation’s spring open in Queenstown the following weekend.

His goal is to compete in the kids world championships in Las Vegas and the pro kids world championships at Abu Dhabi in October-November next year.