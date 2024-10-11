Takarua claims back-to-back bowls titles

Aiden Takarua. PHOTO: ARJAN VAN HASSELT

Aiden Takarua has won his second consecutive Burnside under-26 singles bowls tournament.

Takarua from Auckland’s Port Chevalier club, beat Australian Seamus Curtin in the final, 21-7.

Takarua is the current New Zealand singles champion, while Curtin was the only player to win all seven section games.

Auckland’s Ryan Hill beat clubmate Adam Baille in the division 2 final, while Stokes Valley’s Jordan Keene took out division 3, and Roydin Aperau, from Mangaia in the Cook Islands, won division 4.

The best Cantabrian was Oxford’s Jacob Inch who made it to the division 1 semi-finals before losing to Curtin, but still earned a share of third place.

Belfast’s Rebecca Jelfs and Halswell’s Hamish Kelleher made division 2 after winning four qualifying section games, but failed to advance beyond the quarterfinals.

Woolston Park’s Dylan Campbell did the same in division 3, while Braeden Cosware went out in the division 4 quarter-finals.

Burnside’s Olivia Mancer nearly caused the shock of the tournament in section play. Up against eventual winner Takarua, she led 20-18 before succumbing 21-20.

A win would have put her into division 3, but the loss meant staying in division 4 where she finished in a share of third after losing her semi-final.