Teenager F4 driver revs up for race of his life

Louis Sharp drives for Rodin Carlin. Photo: File image

Christchurch teenager Louis Sharp is preparing for the biggest event of his motor racing career as he faces a championship showdown.

The 16-year-old Rodin Carlin driver is leading by one point in the 2023 ROCKiT F4 British championship, ahead of Hitech Pulse-Eight’s William Macintyre.

The three-race showdown will take place this weekend at the Brands Hatch race track near London.

“There’s nothing to lose now,” he said on Facebook.

“We’re heading into the last round. With how close it is we really need to go out and nail it.”

Sharp has had five wins so far in his second championship season, three more than Macintyre.

He hopes winning the championship will move him to the next step on the ladder.

“I’m hoping we will be moving onwards from F4, there’s a bit of chat about what we do next year but apart from that I’m fully focused on closing out the championship,” Sharp told the Barc’ing Mad podcast.

Born in the United Kingdom, Sharp spent most of his childhood in Christchurch, attending St Joseph’s School and St Bede’s College before moving back to the UK last year with his dad Jason to pursue his F1 dream.

“As a family, we have had to sacrifice a lot to make this happen, but if I want to achieve my dream I need to be in the UK.”

Sharp is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Rodin driver Liam Lawson, who has been making his mark on Formula One as he stands in for the injured Daniel Riccardo at Alpha Tauri.

A former winner of the championship was McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris in 2015.